Take a look around one of Scotland’s most Instagrammable ice cream parlours which cost £100K to refurb

Novelli’s in Burntisland not only provides the wow factor when it comes to its mouth-watering food and drink offering, but it is also its interiors that get customers talking.

Designed with photo-sharing app Instagram in mind, the ice cream parlour boasts a number of visually striking features, both in and outside, that would have any social media fan weak at the knees – and eager to snap some pictures.

Nova Gamble, the owner of Novelli’s, and her husband Ervin invested more than £100,000 in the shop to transform its layout and interior as it was formerly used as a post office.

It is situated on the town’s High Street and opened its doors in June 2017, around three months after the couple received the keys.

‘It turns heads’

The 45-year-old wanted there to be plenty of photo opportunities on offer for customers at Novelli’s – a name that combines her and her daughter’s names, Nova and Elise.

These include two swings set in front of a grass wall, a phone box, numerous neon signs, flower boxes and more.

Nova’s favourite feature is the venue’s phone box.

She said: “The phone box is probably my favourite bit and I love the flower boxes and wall panels outside, too.

“It took a few months to refurbish as we had to start from scratch.

“We had to put heating and a new ceiling in, as well as plaster the walls. Literally everything needed to be done.

“Ervin and I have invested well over £100K on refurbishing the shop, and that’s not including any of the equipment including freezers, etc.

“We came up with the design of the interior and the layout of the shop between us with Instagram in mind ensuring there are plenty of photo opportunities.

“I think the shop looks classy outside and turns heads when people are driving down the High Street.”

What can you order?

Another aspect that was important to Nova before opening the parlour was that it produced its very own ice cream.

“We knew we wanted to be different from other dessert parlours and stand out from the crowd, which is why we decided to make our own ice cream on the premises daily rather than selling someone else’s,” she said.

“There are 18 flavours available every day, such as Bailey’s pina colada, Biscoff, cookies and cream, chocolate orange, Jammie Dodger, mango and passionfruit, banoffee pie, pistachio, raspberry and white chocolate, salted caramel, and bubblegum.”

Novelli’s also sells bubble waffles, sundaes, crepes, milkshakes, frozen drinks, coffee, cakes, cheesecakes and more.

Like the interior, customers love snapping pictures of their tasty desserts.

Nova says that people travel from far distances to catch a glimpse of the parlour and sample its food and drink offering.

The business owner also aims to grow the brand in the future by launching in more locations.

Nova continued: “I like to keep things classy and fresh with new ideas for additions to the menu.

“People travel here from far distances. Some even come from Glasgow.

“Customers love the shop because it’s so pretty and obviously they enjoy our desserts.”

Novelli’s is open from 10am to 8pm daily.

