Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Food blogger: Try out these pumpkin recipes with a contemporary twist

By Anna Lamotte
October 31 2021, 5.00pm
Bake your pumpkin in the oven for a delicious Halloween snack.

This week, Anna Lamotte from Guardswell Farm in Perthshire shares her alternatives to  traditional pumpkin recipes.

Anna, who runs runs Guardswell Grows with her sister Kirstin is no stranger to seemingly endless varieties of pumpkins that can be found locally at this time of year.

Read on to discover more of her tips … and Happy Halloween!

The old traditions

A chiselled-out neep in hand, plasters wrapped around your fingers after you accidentally took a chunk out of them too, the wick inside your brassica flickering from a precarious angle – the candle sitting jauntily on the base – blackening the neep lid.

The door opens and you burst into song… a riddle… or poem. Perhaps a little tune on your comb and paper.

The Scottish tradition of guising is slowly being overshadowed by the plastic ghouls and trick-or-treat of our transatlantic neighbours – but perhaps this is the year to bring back the old traditions? Maybe with a more contemporary twist.

Joys of picking your own

A less dangerous neep alternative, of course, is the pumpkin! And something that Scottish farmers have truly grasped with both hands when it’s come down to agritourism diversification.

Wonderful “pick your own” pumpkin patches have popped up, tickets selling out within hours, children piling out of cars ready to muddy their wellies and pick a pumpkin as heavy as themselves.

Pick -our-own pumpkin patches have been busy this year.

Our absolute favourite way to cook any pumpkin or squash is to roast until soft, unctuous and with a bit of charring around the edge.

I’d personally leave the skin on to roast as it softens right down and is equally as delicious as the innards.

Getting adventurous

Cut in half, scoop out the innards (you may want to keep them for roasting and spicing later on) then slice into smiley faced wedges – assuming you’re cutting up a round pumpkin.

Drizzle over olive oil and then simply season –or if you’re feeling a little more adventurous – try sprinkling a liberal amount of Za’atar over your squash before popping into a hot oven.

Depending on how sweet your tooth is, you may want to drizzle some honey on to it after you remove from the oven.

Serve over salad leaves for a warm wintery salad, atop your favourite homemade warming curry sauce or alongside your Sunday roast.

More like this …

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier