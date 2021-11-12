Comfort Food Friday: Layer up with this delicious vegetarian lasagne

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lasagne has always been one of those dishes to savour in the autumn and winter months as it really is the ultimate comfort food,

And with more people turning to plant-based alternatives – or having one or two days a week that are meat-free – vegetarian and vegan variations of our favourite comfort meals are constantly emerging.

This vegetarian lasagne, from Discover Great Veg, isn’t just going to ensure you get a healthy dose of veggies, it’s also very simple to make.

Sweet potatoes are also very much in season at the moment, meaning

this comforting dish deserves its moment in the spotlight of your dinner table.

Vegetable lasagne

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g sweet potatoes, cut into 1cm slices

250g pack kale

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

175ml vegetable stock

½ tsp ground nutmeg

9 sheets fresh lasagne

1 medium egg, beaten

300g low fat cottage cheese

125g pack low fat mozzarella, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.

Cook the sweet potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling water for 4-5 minutes, add the kale and cook for a further three minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion for 2-3 minutes, stir in the tomatoes, stock, nutmeg, potatoes and kale. Bring to the boil and season.

Spread a thin layer of kale mixture on the base of a shallow two-litre dish, top with three lasagne sheets, spread over half of the remaining kale mix.

Top with another 3 sheets of lasagne. Spread over the remaining kale mix and then the last three lasagne sheets.

Mix the egg and cottage cheese together and season, spread over the lasagne and sprinkle with cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes until golden and cooked throughout.

