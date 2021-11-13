Recipe: Indulge with Gordon Ramsay’s mini cinnamon doughnuts with chilli chocolate dipping sauce

An error occurred. Please try again.

When it comes to the ultimate homemade sweet snack, nothing quite goes down as well as mini doughnuts.

And Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for these cinnamon flavoured ones with a chilli chocolate dipping sauce is up there with one of my must-make dishes this festive season.

There’s something about cinnamon that, to me, screams a sprinkling of Christmas, however, these mini doughnuts could and should be enjoyed all year round – no matter the season.

Served with a delicious dipping sauce, you can share them between four, or indulge in a few more if you share just between two.

“As these mini doughnuts are made without yeast, there is no waiting around for the dough to rise; instead, there’s just 10 minutes between you and an incredible homemade snack,” says chef Gordon Ramsay.

“Thanks to the ricotta, the doughnuts are golden and crunchy on the outside but light and pillowy inside, and amazing when dipped in chocolate sauce.

“You don’t have to add the chilli, but it adds a warmth to the chocolate that really works.”

Mini cinnamon doughnuts with chilli chocolate dipping sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

Vegetable oil, for deep frying

250g (1 cup) ricotta cheese

2 eggs

60g (scant 3tbsp) caster sugar, plus 2-3tbsp for dusting

125g (½ cup) plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

Few drops of vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Zest of 1 orange

For the chilli chocolate dipping sauce:

50g (2oz) dark chocolate

30g (¼ stick) butter

100ml (scant ½ cup) double (heavy) cream

100g (1 cup + 2tsp) caster (superfine) sugar

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp chipotle paste

½ tsp sea salt

Method

Pour a 6-8cm (2½–3½ inch) depth of vegetable oil into a wide saucepan and place over a medium-high heat until it reaches 180C/350F. Put the ricotta into a food mixer or bowl and add the eggs, caster sugar, flour, baking powder and vanilla extract. Beat until everything is combined. Using two clean tablespoons, form the dough into eight walnut-sized balls. Now make the dipping sauce: break the chocolate into small pieces and put into a small saucepan. Add the remaining sauce ingredients, then place over a low-medium heat and allow everything to melt, stirring regularly. Do not let it get too hot or the sauce will split. When the oil is up to temperature, add half the dough balls to the pan and cook for two to three minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper (paper towel). Cook the remaining balls in the same way. Meanwhile, put the dusting sugar and cinnamon into a large bowl and mix together. Add the doughnuts and toss to coat. Transfer them to a serving dish, grate over the orange zest and serve with the warm chocolate sauce.

Recipe from Ramsay In 10 by Gordon Ramsay published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Photography Jamie Orlando-Smith.

