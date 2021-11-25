11 Scottish Hampers to savour this Christmas

Containing a fine selection of festive flavours, we take a look at some Scottish hampers available to order this Christmas.
1. Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!
Bursting with festive flavour and colour, tuck into a delicious selection of Christmas favourites with our first Scottish hamper.
Serving up a little of the traditional alongside unique flavours, enjoy a fabulous selection including Spiced Clementine Squares and Chocolate Orange Shortbread Rounds.
Contents:
- Tam McDeer All Butter Shortbread Rounds
- Milk Choc and Honeycomb
- Chocolate Orange Shortbread Rounds
- Shortbread Assortment
- Sour Cherry & Dark Chocolate Shortbread Rounds
- Spiced Clementine Squares
- Chocolatey Shortbread Stars
2. Walkers Aberlour Hamper
A firm family favourite, this next hamper is a Christmas classic from Walkers of shortbread fame.
Delicious treats range from Luxury Fruit Cake to scrumptious Chocolate Chip Shortbread.
Contents:
- Petticoat Tails Shortbread
- Chocolate Chip Shortbread
- Shortbread Highlanders
- Biscuits for Cheese
- Oatflake & Honey Biscuits
- Luxury Fruit Cake
- Ecclefechan Tarts
3. Dean’s Very Merry Christmas Hamper
Offering a little something tasty for everyone, the Dean’s Very Merry Christmas hamper contains an assortment of treats including Tomatin Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding Shortbread Rounds, and melt-in-the-mouth All Butter Shorties.
Contents:
- Ascent of the Stag shortbread tin
- Sticky Toffee Pudding Shortbread Rounds
- Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Squares
- All Butter Shorties
- Chocolate Shortbread Stars
- Strawberry and Cream Biscuits (Wallace & Gromit)
- Choc Chip Mini Bites
- Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake
4. Maclean’s Festive Dram Hamper
Family-run Macleans have assembled a beautiful festive hamper to enjoy this Christmas.
Containing all of the essentials, you’ll enjoy Maclean’s award-winning shortbread, biscuits and oatcakes alongside some locally-produced artisan products.
Contents:
- All Butter Choc Chip Fingers Shortbread
- All Butter Chocolate and Ginger Biscuits
- Traditional Oatcakes
- Strawberry Jam (Sarah Gray’s)
- Chutney (Sarah Gray’s)
- Red Tartan Shortbread Tin
- Whisky Fruit Cake
- All Butter Deep Filled Mince Pies
- Gin Stollen Slices
- Highland Park Whisky
5. Dean’s Couthie Christmas Hamper
A hamper finished with a hint of heat thanks to moreish cheddar and chilli bites, Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper captures the warm and comforting flavours of the festive season.
A lovely gift idea, notable flavours include Spiced Gingerbread, classic All Butter and Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb.
Contents:
- Sticky Toffee Pudding Shortbread Rounds
- All Butter Shortbread Rounds
- All Butter Shorties
- Extra Mature Cheddar & Chilli Bites
- Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb All Butter Shortbread
- Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Squares
6. Macleans Festive Hamper
A rather festive hamper choice from Macleans (based in Forres), gift someone a fine selection of Scottish produce.
This Christmas, tuck into featured fancies such as Chocolate & Ginger Biscuits and Gin Stollen slices!
Contents:
- All Butter Chocolate and Ginger Biscuits
- All Butter Shortbread Rounds
- Traditional Oatcakes
- Strawberry Jam (Sarah Gray’s)
- Traditional Mini Oatcakes
- 6 Gin Stollen Slices
7. Taste of Scotland Hamper
Presented in a lovely seagrass tray, send someone special a memorable taste of Scotland this Christmas.
Highlights include traditional Dundee cake, Duncan’s of Deeside shortbread and a bottle of red wine.
Contents:
- Bottle of Finca Nova Tempranillo
- Brodies Earl Grey Tea
- Nevis Luxury Dundee Cake
- Mrs Bridges Raspberry Preserve
- Mrs Bridges Celebration Marmalade
- Duncan’s of Deeside Family Recipe Scottish Shortbread
- The Cocoa Bean Company Luxury Handmade Chocolate Bar topped with cubes of fudge with Purple Ribbon
8. Wee Scottish Hamper
A wee treat for someone deserving, foodie gifts nestled away in an eco-friendly Jute bag range from a Luxury Shortbread & Biscuit Assortment from Patersons to Nevis Bakery Cherry Cake and delicious-sounding Milk Chocolate covered Caramels.
Contents:
- Brodies Scottish Breakfast Tea
- Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company Ground After Dinner Coffee
- Mackays Scottish Three Berry Preserve
- Paterson’s Luxury Shortbread & Biscuit Assortment
- Nevis Bakery Cherry Cake
- The Cocoa Bean Company Milk Chocolate covered Caramels with Red Ribbon
9. Scottish Artisan Fayre
Filled to the brim with affie fine Scottish treats, our next hamper is sure to be a hit with your chosen recipient.
Handpicked choices, presented a bonnie willow basket, include Fabulous Fudge from Highland Croft, luxury Dundee cake and Cracked Black Pepper oatcakes!
Contents:
- Perthshire Cracked Black Pepper Oatcakes
- Mrs Bridges Pear, Apple & Ginger Chutney
- Nevis Luxury Dundee Cake
- Duncan’s of Deeside Family Recipe Scottish Shortbread
- Highland Croft Fabulous Fudge presented in a Box
- The Cocoa Bean Company Luxury Handmade Chocolate Bar topped with cubes of fudge with Purple Ribbon
10. Maclean’s Festive Treats Hamper
One to consider as a treat to yourself or a loved one, this next hamper showcases a selection of fine artisan produce.
Catering to readers with a sweet tooth, shortbread flavours to look out for include Chocolate Chip, classic All Butter and Chocolate and Ginger.
Savoury treats involve traditional oatcakes and a lovely chutney from Angus-based, Sarah Gray’s.
Christmas not the same without them, the hamper is finished off with half a dozen deep-filled Mince Pies!
Contents:
- All Butter Choc Chip Fingers Shortbread
- All Butter Chocolate and Ginger Biscuits
- All Butter Shortbread Rounds
- Traditional Oatcakes
- Strawberry Jam (Sarah Gray’s)
- Traditional Mini Oatcakes
- Chutney (Sarah Gray’s)
- 6 All Butter Deep Filled Mince Pies
11. Scottish Gift Basket
A tasty selection, Nevis Butterscotch cake, preserves, biscuits and fudge all come together to create a truly delicious Scottish hamper.
Contents:
- The Handmade Perthshire Oatcake Company Thin & Crispy Oatcakes
- Stag Bakers Original Water Biscuits
- Mackays Red Pepper & Smoked Paprika Chutney
- Nevis Butterscotch Cake
- Mackays Scottish Three Berry Preserve
- Border Biscuits Butterscotch Crunch
- High Croft Salted Caramel Fudge presented in a box
- The Cocoa Bean Company Luxury Handmade Chocolate Bar topped with cubes of fudge with Yellow Ribbon