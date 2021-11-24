Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Get stuck into this roast Scotch beef joint with red wine jus

Whoever says roasts are only made for Sundays is wrong as this roast Scotch beef joint of topside with a mouth-watering red wine jus is perfect midweek as well as at the weekend.
By Julia Bryce
November 24 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Roast beef isn't just for the weekends.

Whoever says roasts are only made for Sundays is wrong as this roast Scotch beef joint of topside with a mouth-watering red wine jus is perfect midweek as well as at the weekend.

Roasting away slowly, you can bang the meat in the oven and get to work in preparing the vegetables and jus that comes served with this showstopper.

This recipe from Make It Scotch will take around an hour and a half to prepare and cook, but will certainly be well worth the wait.

Serving six, you’ll no doubt even benefit from having plenty of leftovers for the next day which would make for a cracking meaty sandwich.

For more Midweek Meal inspiration be sure to check our out bank of recipes.

Roast Scotch beef with red wine jus

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1.5kg topside of Scotch Beef PGI
  • 2 tbsp clear honey
  • Small bunch fresh thyme
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 500ml dry red wine
  • 2 tsp Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 2 small shallots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 300ml reduced salt beef stock
  • 2 tbsp redcurrant jelly

Method

  1. Remove the beef from the fridge one hour before cooking. Wash, pat dry and place on a chopping board. Trim some of the fat, leaving a thin layer on top.
  2. Preheat oven to 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7 and transfer the meat to a small roasting tin.
  3. Put half the honey into a small bowl. Strip the leaves from a few stalks of thyme to make up 1 tsp. Mix into the honey along with a pinch of salt and ground black pepper. Mix well and spread all over the top of the beef.
  4. Pour half the wine into the roasting tin (not over the beef) and bake for 30 minutes.
  5. Spoon the cooking juices over the beef, reduce the oven temperature to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4, and put the beef back into the oven for about 35 minutes for medium rare (55°C on a meat thermometer). If you prefer your beef thoroughly cooked (70°C internal temperature), cook for 10-15 minutes longer.
  6. While the beef is cooking, heat the oil in a saucepan and gently fry the shallots for 6-7 minutes until softened. Leave to the side.
  7. Remove the beef from the roasting tin, reserving the pan juices, and place on to a carving board. Cover with foil and leave to rest in a warm place.
  8. Remove any fat from the pan juices and add to the saucepan with the shallots. Add the remaining honey and wine, then add the stock and jelly. Heat gently, stirring until the jelly dissolves, then raise the heat and boil rapidly for 10-15 minutes until reduced by half (approx. 300ml) and slightly syrupy. The time it takes to reduce down will depend on the size of saucepan you use.
  9. Strain the mixture through a sieve; cover and keep warm.
  10. To serve, carve the meat and pour over a little of the red wine jus. Serve with freshly cooked vegetables and Yorkshire puddings.

If you prefer a thicker sauce, blend 1 tsp of cornflour with 2 tsp cold water and whisk into the hot, reduced liquid. Cook, stirring until the mixture boils, then simmer for 1 minute until lightly thickened.

Recipe from makeitscotch.com

