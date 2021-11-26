Fife’s food and drink producers in the spotlight as new farm shop opens at Stewart’s Resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Fife’s food and drink producers in the spotlight as new farm shop opens at Stewart’s Resort

A Fife foodie has launched her first farm shop showcasing the kingdom's food and drink producers following the success of her online shopping business.
By Rebecca Shearer
November 26 2021, 11.46am Updated: November 26 2021, 12.00pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Emma Shanks in the new store.

A Fife foodie has launched her first farm shop showcasing the kingdom’s food and drink producers following the success of her online shopping business.

Launching during last year’s lockdown Ceresly Good was set up by Ceres resident Emma Shanks, who wanted to help Fife’s food and drink producers reach local customers following the closure of shops and markets.

Fast forward to October 2021 and her online farm shop and delivery service has expanded to include a farm shop called The Wee Coorie Larder, based at Stewart’s Resort in Cameron, around four miles south of St Andrews in Fife.

Emma Shanks opened The Wee Coorie Larder to showcase Fife’s food and drink producers.

Continuing to showcase Fife’s finest fare and ware, Emma is delighted to finally have a bricks and mortar store that customers can visit.

She says: “Ceresly Good began in lockdown to support local businesses who were struggling to sell due to the closure of shops and markets.

“It grew massively in lockdown with our local deliveries, but I was looking for something more for it.

The store is located at Stewart’s Resort.

“One day I happened to pop in to see one of our suppliers, Mike Miller of Miller Coffee, and he said ‘Emma, how would you like a shop?’

“So I went to see the space at the Stewart Resort and immediately knew I could make it work as a farm shop. I was given free rein and a lot of support from the Resort to turn it into The Wee Coorie Larder, and it opened within three weeks of agreeing to take it on.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t decline!”

Different names

Though Ceresly Good is still operating alongside the shop, Emma decided to use a different name for the new business but maintains that the two are still connected.

She adds: “It’s called The Wee Coorie Larder because Ceresly works very well with locals who know of Ceres, but for those further afield, the name is somewhat lost! So I went with something a little easier to pronounce.

A range of local produce is available at the shop.

“At The Wee Coorie Larder we are a real champion of the amazing businesses right on our doorstep, and the long family history which precedes them in many cases. And I wanted to pull that together into a kind of local ‘supermarket’.

“Making shopping locally as easy as possible for people was also high in my priorities, because I often heard (and felt myself) that people wanted to shop local, but it was hard to do in keeping with their busy lives. Covid also made this harder for people too.”

Supporting local

Focusing heavily on supporting local producers and suppliers, The Wee Coorie Larder is more than just a farm shop, according to Emma.

“We sell a wide range of produce and have big plans to expand in the coming months,” she continues.

“The majority of our suppliers are Fife-based businesses, as is the case with Ceresly Good, so we’re not just your regular farm shop!

Hoping to expand the business in future, Emma is delighted at how busy it has been since opening.

“We sell fresh fruit and veg (a lot of which is produced locally), fresh bakery, deli items, dry goods and kitchen staples in our eco larder, a wide range of organic and environmentally friendly items. And a cracking pick and mix! We also sell your daily staples such as newspapers and milk too.

“We opened in mid October and it’s been going well. We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback on our shop and stock, which has been so lovely. We’ve had a lot of locals coming in too, as well as visitors to the Resort. We are very much here for everyone!”

Woah what’s happened to November? It seems to be slipping away into… December! 😱🎄🎅😂But fear not! We’ve got amazing…

Posted by CereslyGood on Monday, 22 November 2021

The Wee Coorie Larder’s opening hours until March 31 2022 are: Monday 9am-4pm, Tuesday to Friday 9am to noon, Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 3pm. For more information visit cereslygood.online/weecoorielarder

More from food and drink…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier