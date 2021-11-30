Dundee takeaway provides free meals to locals affected by power outages in Storm Arwen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee based catering firm has been called in to help provide free meals to locals in Brechin and surrounding locations who have been affected by Storm Arwen power cuts.

The storm, which battered the country on Friday evening, hit the east coast of Scotland badly, causing devastation across the region with routes closed due to fallen trees, and bus and rail services also coming to a halt.

Tens of thousands of people were without power, and some still remain without power or water five days on.

Taking quick action

The Smoked Thistle on Balunie Drive volunteered to help out Angus City Council after the local government body reached out to businesses in the area to help provide free meals to anyone in the Menmuir, Edzell, Brechin and surrounding areas who have been affected by the power outage.

Best known for their American style slow cooked meats, owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne wanted to help and after a few calls late last night, spent the evening and early hours of the morning preparing meals for today.

Funded by SSE, the free meals will be available to pick up from the van from three different locations.

Where are the pick-up locations?

Despite the short notice, The Smoked Thistle team will be present at the village hall in Menmuir from 2-3pm, at Inglis Hall on the High Street in Edzell from 4-6pm and at the former Brechin Leisure Centre on Inch Park in Brechin from 7-9pm.

Anyone from these areas in need of support will be able to head to these pick-up locations to collect free hot food.

What is being served?

The dishes being served includes homemade burgers, the firm’s famous smoked ribs, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and hot dogs.

The Smoked Thistle will also have a range of drinks and cheesecakes for those in need to enjoy.

We were contacted by Angus Council last night and asked to provide free meals to those that have been without power now… Posted by The Smoked Thistle on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Rob Duncan, said: ” We’ll do whatever we can to help out. We just want to help those living locally who have been affected badly by the storm.

“We were up all night and this morning preparing food to ensure people get a hot meal today.”

Angus council will communicate with local groups that may be affected and making local communities aware of the food truck’s location and timings.

