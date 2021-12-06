Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a table for four for tapas plus a perfect gin serve at Gallery 48 in Dundee

Gin and tapas - what more could anyone want when catching up with friends after the festive break?
By Julia Bryce
December 6 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Some of the dishes at Gallery 48.

Well that is exactly what we are offering in today’s giveaway by giving one reader the opportunity to treat their friends or family to some delicious tapas and a gin serve, too.

Gallery 48 at West Port in Dundee is best-known for its outstanding tapas offering.

Tapas dishes.

Celebrating the finest of Spanish cuisine, expect to see plenty of Mediterranean influence on the tapas menu at Gallery 48.

Boasting more than 30 different dish options to try out, there is plenty for you and your loved ones to get stuck in.

There’s lots to try at Gallery 48.

From seafood dishes like marinated prawns, crab stuffed pepper and tuna belly, to veggie options such as garlic mushrooms, tender stem broccoli, Catalan spinach and chickpea stew, not forgetting the array of meat options, nibbles, salads and platters to enjoy, there’s plenty eating to be done.

You’ll also be treated to a James Keillor Gin serve too.

An example of a perfect gin serve.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Gallery 48 giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

The prize is up to £30 per head and it can only be used in one sitting.

If four people aren’t dining, the value is still only £30 per head.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

