12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a table for four for tapas plus a perfect gin serve at Gallery 48 in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gin and tapas – what more could anyone want when catching up with friends after the festive break?

Well that is exactly what we are offering in today’s giveaway by giving one reader the opportunity to treat their friends or family to some delicious tapas and a gin serve, too.

Gallery 48 at West Port in Dundee is best-known for its outstanding tapas offering.

Celebrating the finest of Spanish cuisine, expect to see plenty of Mediterranean influence on the tapas menu at Gallery 48.

Boasting more than 30 different dish options to try out, there is plenty for you and your loved ones to get stuck in.

From seafood dishes like marinated prawns, crab stuffed pepper and tuna belly, to veggie options such as garlic mushrooms, tender stem broccoli, Catalan spinach and chickpea stew, not forgetting the array of meat options, nibbles, salads and platters to enjoy, there’s plenty eating to be done.

You’ll also be treated to a James Keillor Gin serve too.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Gallery 48 giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

The prize is up to £30 per head and it can only be used in one sitting.

If four people aren’t dining, the value is still only £30 per head.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…