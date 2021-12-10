12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a chateaubriand board for 2 with a bottle of Malbec at Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Steak and wine are a match made in heaven. Not only do they complement one another beautifully, but something very special occurs when these two meet.

For day 10 of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, we’ve partnered up with Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth to deliver a delicious prize to one lucky reader.

If you love steak and wine, then this is the prize for you – a chateaubriand board for two plus a bottle of Malbec.

Featuring the mouth-watering steak, the chateaubriand also comes with sides including two portions of chips, two servings of onion rings, Portobello mushroom each and a selections of two different sauces.

Renowned butcher, Colin Nicoll, launched his first steakhouse restaurant on Princes Street in Perth at the end of July this year so that he could showcase the meat directly from his butchery.

The 100-seater restaurant has proven popular since serving up a range of different dishes including steak.

Within the restaurant customer will find a steak counter which allows them to view the different cuts of meat, as well as portion size.

For customers wanting a different size cut of beef, Colin will be on hand to ensure the meat is tailored to their liking and to answer any questions about where the food has been sourced from.

Fancy dining out in style sometime next year? You know what to do…

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Nicoll’s Steakhouse giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

