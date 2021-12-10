12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a chateaubriand board for 2 with a bottle of Malbec at Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a chateaubriand board for 2 with a bottle of Malbec at Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth

Steak and wine are a match made in heaven. Not only do they complement one another beautifully, but something very special occurs when these two meet.
By Julia Bryce
December 10 2021, 11.45am Updated: December 10 2021, 2.36pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Colin Nicoll preps cuts of beef for the steak counter.

Steak and wine are a match made in heaven. Not only do they complement one another beautifully, but something very special occurs when these two meet.

For day 10 of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, we’ve partnered up with Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth to deliver a delicious prize to one lucky reader.

If you love steak and wine, then this is the prize for you – a chateaubriand board for two plus a bottle of Malbec.

Featuring the mouth-watering steak, the chateaubriand also comes with sides including two portions of chips, two servings of onion rings, Portobello mushroom each and a  selections of two different sauces.

The chateaubriand.

Renowned butcher, Colin Nicoll, launched his first steakhouse restaurant on Princes Street in Perth at the end of July this year so that he could showcase the meat directly from his butchery.

The 100-seater restaurant has proven popular since serving up a range of different dishes including steak.

Within the restaurant customer will find a steak counter which allows them to view the different cuts of meat, as well as portion size.

Steak with all the sides.

For customers wanting a different size cut of beef, Colin will be on hand to ensure the meat is tailored to their liking and to answer any questions about where the food has been sourced from.

Fancy dining out in style sometime next year? You know what to do…

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Nicoll’s Steakhouse giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier