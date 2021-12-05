12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 3-course meal for four and a bottle of prosecco at The Miller Concept near St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 3-course meal for four and a bottle of prosecco at The Miller Concept near St Andrews

Have you visited the recently opened The Miller Concept restaurant in St Andrews yet?  The venue opened last month and has been growing in popularity since.
By Julia Bryce
December 5 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
One of the dishes.

Have you visited the recently opened The Miller Concept restaurant in St Andrews yet?  The venue opened last month and has been growing in popularity since.

As a result we are giving one lucky reader the chance to bag themselves a three-course meal with a bottle of prosecco.

But it gets better, this meal is or four people so you can treat your friends and loved ones to a night out after the festive break.

With a focus on showcasing local produce, the venue, which is located at Stewart’s Resorts near St Andrews, the chefs have created a menu that they are excited to cook.

The restaurant.

On the starters menu expect to see everything from chicken strips with Thai sweet chilli sauce to a smoky BBQ chicken dish, plus a smoked Thai salmon mousse and cauliflower and broccoli buffalo wings.

Offering up a range of mains including sirloin steak, trout with soy cooked veg and mussels, pork belly Thai curry and more, there’s also a burger menu with chicken thigh, steak and cheese, veggie and other flavours available, too.

One of the burgers.

For those with a sweet tooth the desserts on offer are brownie with caramel ganache, Millerasu – the venue’s take on tiramisu – and a vegan rhubarb and custard tart.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Miller Concept giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier