12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 3-course meal for four and a bottle of prosecco at The Miller Concept near St Andrews

Have you visited the recently opened The Miller Concept restaurant in St Andrews yet? The venue opened last month and has been growing in popularity since.

As a result we are giving one lucky reader the chance to bag themselves a three-course meal with a bottle of prosecco.

But it gets better, this meal is or four people so you can treat your friends and loved ones to a night out after the festive break.

With a focus on showcasing local produce, the venue, which is located at Stewart’s Resorts near St Andrews, the chefs have created a menu that they are excited to cook.

On the starters menu expect to see everything from chicken strips with Thai sweet chilli sauce to a smoky BBQ chicken dish, plus a smoked Thai salmon mousse and cauliflower and broccoli buffalo wings.

Offering up a range of mains including sirloin steak, trout with soy cooked veg and mussels, pork belly Thai curry and more, there’s also a burger menu with chicken thigh, steak and cheese, veggie and other flavours available, too.

For those with a sweet tooth the desserts on offer are brownie with caramel ganache, Millerasu – the venue’s take on tiramisu – and a vegan rhubarb and custard tart.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Miller Concept giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

