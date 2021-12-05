Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chef’s Table: A homemade stuffing recipe to complete ‘all the trimmings’

By Mariam Okhai
December 5 2021, 6.00am
homemade stuffing

Homemade stuffing is a must-have at Christmas as a crucial component of “all the trimmings”.

It’s ideal for turkey or game birds such as pheasant or guinea fowl which are complemented by the smoky taste of the bacon.

This stuffing can be served in balls or baked in a tray.

Although it’s not clear where stuffing originated, the first recorded history of the dish comes from Apicius de re Coquinaria, a Roman collection of recipes from the first century AD.

These recipes frequently mixed spelt (a type of early wheat used to make breads), spices, herbs, and vegetables, which was then stuffed into a variety
of animals.

In particular, the Romans liked to stuff chicken, rabbit, or pigs for their everyday meals.

Shallot, chestnut and bacon stuffing

Serves 8

homemade stuffing
Roll of chicken fillet with shallot, chestnut and bacon stuffing.

Ingredients

  • 25g butter
  • 6 shallots, finely chopped
  • 200g smoky bacon, finely chopped
  • 200g vacuum-packed chestnuts, chopped
  • 450g pork sausage meat (good quality)
  • 30g coarse breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp fresh sage, finely chopped
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 egg, beaten (optional)

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 170C Fan/190C/375F/Gas Mark 5.
  2. Melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat and add the chopped shallots.
  3. Cook for 5 minutes then add the chestnuts and cook for a further 5 minutes then transfer to a bowl and allow to cool.
  4. Add the bacon to the pan and cook for 5 minutes then remove and add to the shallot and chestnut mixture.
  5. Mix well with the rest of the ingredients.
  6. Either roll into balls 40g each and place in a single layer on a baking sheet.
  7. Cook for 20-25 minutes at 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas mark 6 or place in a loaf tin and cook for 35 minutes at 170C Fan/190C/375F/Gas Mark 5 or until completely cooked through.

Chef’s tip: The egg is optional but adding it in helps to make the mix less crumbly and easier to slice.

