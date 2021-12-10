Comfort Food Friday: Slow-cooked specially selected pork Asian-style stew

An error occurred. Please try again.

Give your taste buds a treat with something a little bit different by making this slow-cooked specially selected pork Asian-style stew.

With the recent spell of horrendous weather we have had, what have you been turning to for some comfort food?

Has it been roast meats with all the trimmings, whether that be chicken, pork or beef, or a slow-cooked stew or casserole?

It really doesn’t matter what you choose, as long as it is accompanied by roast tatties, amazing fresh vegetables and a sauce or gravy, you cannot really go wrong.

But for something a little bit different, this succulent stew from Make It Scotch has a bit of a kick and a Christmassy cinnamon twist, giving you post-walk-warm-up cred over the festive season.

Serve with steamed or stir-fried vegetables, chunky bread, rice or noodles. Sprinkle with spring onions and extra chilli for crunch and bite.

Slow-cooked specially selected pork Asian-style stew

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g lean Specially Selected Pork boneless shoulder, trimmed and cut into 3cm thick chunks

3 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

3 tbsp Shaoxing cooking rice wine or dry sherry

10g fresh ginger root, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 large fleshy red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

1 large red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

225g carrots, peeled and thickly sliced

200g brown or chestnut mushrooms, halved or quartered

2 star anise

1 small cinnamon stick

If you prefer, use 1-2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder as an alternative to the star anise and cinnamon stick

Method

Put the pork into a bowl. Mix together the soy sauce, wine, ginger, garlic and chilli. Cover and leave to marinate for 30 minutes. If you have more time, leave in the fridge overnight. Preheat the slow cooker for 20 minutes on high. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan until hot and stir fry the pepper, carrots and mushrooms for 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer them to the slow cooker and cover with the lid. Drain the pork, reserving the marinade. Reheat the frying pan juices until hot and then stir fry the pork for 2-3 minutes until browned. Transfer to the slow cooker and re-cover. Pour 300ml water into the frying pan and add the star anise and cinnamon stick, or five spice, and reserved marinade. Bring to boil then pour over the pork and vegetables. Stir together, then cover and cook for 4-4 1/2 hours, until tender and thoroughly cooked. To serve, discard the spices and ladle the stew into serving bowls.

