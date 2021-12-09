Christmas in Texas: ‘From Thanksgiving on, the food is non-stop’, says Scottish baker

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kelly Breese lived in Houston, Texas for around three decades until relocating to Scotland in February last year.

It comes as no surprise that Texas is known for its mouth-watering pastries and pies, Tex-Mex and, of course, its fall-off-the-bone barbecued meats.

Kelly, who moved to Aberdeen with her husband Jordan and their two daughters, Kennedy and Henley, just nine days before the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, was quick to reveal that she has, and always will, admire traditional southern food.

But the list doesn’t end there, as the festive season in Texas gives communities the green light to place a wealth of delicious sweet and savoury dishes onto their dining tables.

All things sweet

Kelly, 32, launched her own baking business Cookie Cookie in April this year.

She produces custom-decorated royal iced sugar cookie boxes, currently available in an original flavour, and cookie cakes.

Speaking of cookies, they happened to be one of the talented baker’s favourite comfort foods over the Christmas period in Texas.

“My family had about 20 cookie recipes that we made every year,” she said.

“Christmas is all about family, so cooking and baking with mine from Thanksgiving to the New Year was – and is – one of my favourite things about the season.”

Other than cookies, ham, cheesy potatoes, pepper bread, pecan pie, peppermint meringue and eggnog are all common foods and drinks to tuck into in the state.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada, celebrating with thanks given during a major feast.

Modelled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people, it continues to take place on November 25 every year.

Kelly says that “from Thanksgiving on, the food is non-stop”.

“There are parties every weekend, neighbours exchange cookies and tons of butter and cream cheese is put into every dish,” she added.

Comparing Christmas in Texas with Christmas in Scotland, the baker went on to say that her former hometown is much more extravagant when it comes to celebrating.

And rather than whipping up a Christmas Day dinner from scratch, Texans simply tuck into Christmas Eve dinner leftovers, instead.

“In Texas, the season is very large and over the top. There are constant activities and big get-togethers.

“If I had to say a few things I missed most about Christmas in Texas, it would be how much earlier it starts and how much people decorate their houses.

“It’s not done as big here, I’d say. Most Scots wait until December 1 to start decorating.

“As for the food, Scotland has more traditional roast dinner foods like things in storybooks. For example, fruit pies.

“A favourite of mine here has to be Christmas cake. I love marzipan!”

Traditional eggnog

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

75g sugar

2 eggs, separated yolks

¼ tsp salt

1 litre milk

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla

120ml whipping cream, whipped (optional)

Ground nutmeg (optional)

Method

Beat 75g of sugar into egg yolks. Add salt and stir in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture coats spoon. Cool. Beat egg whites in a separate bowl until foamy. Gradually add 3 tablespoons of sugar, beating to soft peaks. Add to custard and mix thoroughly. Add vanilla. Chill. Serve with dots of whipped cream (optional) and a dash of nutmeg (optional). Rum can also be added.

