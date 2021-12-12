Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chef’s Table: Mum’s the word when it comes to festive favourites

By Tim Dover
December 12 2021, 6.00am
Tim Dover of The Roost shares his mum's fruit and nut loaf recipe.

As we near Christmas, chef owner of the Roost Restaurant in Bridge of Earn Tim Dover shares a delicious family recipe for his mum’s fruit and nut loaf.

With Christmas upon us, we are now rushing about trying to plan for the festivities.

Soon, everybody will be up to the standard panic buying and worrying about what food offerings they are going to prepare for friends and loved ones throughout the festive period.

This can become labour intensive even to the most seasoned cook. My advice is keep it simple and try to find recipes with a wow factor that don’t take up too much time and allow you to enjoy the company around you. Even better, prepare them in advance.

With this in mind, I have decided to share my mother’s fruit and nut loaf recipe with you. It is spiked with festive flavours, easy to prepare, can be made in advance and tastes absolutely fantastic.

Mum’s fruit and nut loaf

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

  • 227g pecan nuts
  • 170g pitted dates
  • 115g canned pineapple (chopped)
  • 115g glacé cherries
  • 70g plain flour (sifted)
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 2 fresh eggs
  • 50g golden caster sugar

Method

  1. Mix the nuts and fruits with the flour and baking powder.
  2. Beat the eggs with the sugar until light and creamy in texture, add this and the nuts to your fruit mix.
  3. Cover this mixture and set aside at room temperature for one hour, preheat your oven to 120C Fan/140C/257F/Gas Mark 1.
  4. Line your loaf tin with silicon paper and pour in mixture.
  5. Smooth over the top with a spatula and place the loaf tin on to a tray and bake for 90 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and check it is cooked by inserting a skewer. Cool in the loaf tin on a wire rack till completely cooled.
  7. Using a carving knife, slice the fruit and nut loaf into 1cm slices and serve alongside your desired drink.

