5 local places to enjoy hot Christmas drinks this year in the Dundee area

An error occurred. Please try again.

With Christmas just around the corner, a range of local cafes and coffee houses are spreading festive cheer by releasing a range of seasonal hot drinks.

To keep you warm this winter, the food and drink team have put together a list of local places offering festive hot drinks including hot chocolates, teas and coffees.

From a candy cane white hot chocolate to a gingerbread latte with cream, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Here is a list of the local cafes and restaurants in Tayside and Fife that are offering hot Christmas drinks.

The West House – Dundee

Local restaurant The West House is kicking off the festivities with three hot drinks to tuck into.

Using some traditional favourites they are offering a Kinder Bueno hot chocolate, a peppermint hot chocolate, and a Jameson orange hot chocolate containing the Jameson orange Irish whisky.

If you are looking for a winter warmer this weekend, The West House have these festive drinks as well as their regular menu available.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Henry’s Coffee House – Dundee

Next on our list for places to visit is Henry’s Coffee House located both in Dundee City Square and Seagate.

The team at Henry’s have created three hot chocolates to tickle your taste buds, including peanut butter, a candy cane white hot chocolate and a salted caramel Baileys hot chocolate.

As well as this they have a honeycomb whisky mocha, and a crème brulee latte to get their customers into the festive mood.

Address: 4 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA

Blend Coffee Lounge – Dundee

Local favourite Blend Coffee Lounge on Reform Street has added more than just new members to its team this Christmas, they’ve also launched three festive drinks for their customers to try.

Starting off with a peppermint mocha which can also be ordered as a hot chocolate, as well as a new crème brulee latte and gingerbread latte.

These are served with a candy cane on the side, and are the perfect drink to indulge in this year.

Address: 63 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1SP

Tartan Coffee House – Dundee

Going above and beyond this year is the team at the Tartan Coffee House on the Perth Road, with an entire festive drinks menu to enjoy.

This includes loose leaf tea, luxury hot chocolates and festive coffees, as well as the option to “snowbomb” your coffee by adding cream, a snowball marshmallow cake and gold dust to your drink.

Options include a mulled berry fruit tea, an Irn-Bru infusion tea, a toffee nut hot chocolate, a maple spiced latte and a speculoos cappuccino.

Address: 53 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

It's beginning to look alot like Christmas…and our festive menu is here. Santa, Mrs Claus & Rudoph have all selected paninis #santa #mrs #claus #rudolphtherednosedreindeer #paninis #tartancoffeehouse #perthroaddundee #dundeewestend Posted by Tartan Coffee House on Saturday, 4 December 2021

Jessie’s Kitchen – Broughty Ferry

Known for their cakes and delicious drinks, Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is following their yearly tradition by launching a brand new festive drinks menu.

With five different hot chocolate flavours to choose from, there is something for everyone to try.

Flavours include black forest, peppermint, Reece’s peanut butter, spiced orange and salted caramel.

This quaint cafe is the perfect stop for a festive drink to sit-in or take away.

Address: 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1AY

Black Forest Hot Chocolates here to help you choose your Christmas Trees today!Other Winter Hot Chocolates include…PeppermintReece’s PeanutSpiced OrangeSalted CaramelThey’ll keep you cosy! Posted by Jessie's Kitchen on Sunday, 28 November 2021

More from food and drink…