New bakery, cafe and events space called Baern to open in Fife’s Bowhouse next spring

A new bakery, cafe and events space will open at food and drink hub, Bowhouse, in the East Neuk of Fife in St Monans next spring.

The venue called Baern will be run by Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce and will launch to the public in March 2022.

Boasting a striking cafe and courtyard area, the new space will offer hyper-seasonal, producer-led, locally sourced food and homemade drinks.

Hazel, 31, and Giacomo, 33, applied for the lease earlier in the year in August and were offered the space in October. The pair will receive the keys in January.

Baern at Bowhouse

The cafe consists of a downstairs space with a mixture of bench and table seating, which seats 25.

The upstairs will primarily be used for events such as pop-up dinners, bread-making workshops and guest chef events. It has a capacity for an extra 30 to 35 covers.

These events will introduce the community to the diverse network of chefs, producers and suppliers who are helping shape Scotland’s food landscape.

As for the outside courtyard, this will be shared with local brewery, Futtle, and Hazel and Giacomo hope to seat an extra three or four tables in this space (12 to 16 covers).

Hazel, who is originally from Glenfinnan on the West Coast but currently lives in Glasgow, said: “Come January we’re going to put our own stamp on the space while retaining the original features as best we can.

“Giacomo and I hope to open up the space. We want to create a welcoming and natural space that reflects the surrounding nature and brings the outside and the seasons in.”

Ever-changing menu

An ever-changing menu that is directly influenced by the producers within Bowhouse and the surrounding area will be available, showcasing local ingredients the region has to offer.

A daytime menu will run Thursday to Sunday and will be based around sourdough bread, sweet and savoury pastry and a plated brunch/lunch menu.

Opening hours are to be confirmed.

An evening menu will run for special events and will focus on a more refined small plate offering.

Hazel and Giacomo will also offer a deli selection to take away and homemade soft drinks, with everything focused on locally sourced and foraged ingredients.

Giacomo, who was formerly a scientist but is currently a chef and baker, said: “Our menu will be short and seasonal featuring homemade drinks, breakfasts, lunches and all-day bakes.

“Guests can expect homemade labneh with star anise and poached plums and Scotland the Bread rye crumble for breakfast, David Lowrie sardines, rainbow chard, sourdough and bone marrow butter for lunch, and cultured butter brioche, bramble and rosemary jam for dessert.

“A drink option will be rosehip and fennel kombucha.”

From Edinburgh to Fife

Hazel and Giacomo are moving to Fife from The Secret Herb Garden Café & Bistro in Edinburgh, where they’ve honed their skills baking and using the produce grown on their doorstep.

They decided on the name Baern due to the cafe’s barn location with a nod to the ancient Scottish grain, beremeal.

Hazel said: “We’re both really passionate about Scottish produce, sustainability and supporting small producers, so we really couldn’t be in a better location, or in better company.”

Based on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse opened in 2017 to provide the missing link between farm and fork, with a mission to connect maker with consumer.

Find out more about Bowhouse at bowhousefife.com.

