Tayside and Fife hospitality bosses overwhelmed by kindness of customers after mass Christmas cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Tayside and Fife hospitality bosses overwhelmed by kindness of customers after mass Christmas cancellations

By Mariam Okhai and Jennifer McLaren
December 20 2021, 5.00pm
hospitality support
Kevin Webster, the owner of Porters Bar & Restaurant in Dundee.

While hundreds of venues experienced a cull of bookings due to new guidance introduced as a result of rising Omicron cases, many owners have been taken aback at how determined customers have been to support local hospitality.

In a recent announcement, the First Minister encouraged companies to cancel their Christmas parties, and, as a result, the hospitality industry has been hit with hundreds of cancellations.

Many restaurants, hotels and bars have been left with availability at their venues with some losing thousands of pounds in the run up to Christmas, which, for many, is the busiest time of the year.

However, various firms have experienced acts of kindness from their customers with numerous reporting that some are still paying for their bookings in full despite cancelling their tables.

Hospitality support needed

One of the restaurants affected is the The Selkie located on Exchange Street near the city centre in Dundee.

Owner Kelly Anne Fairweather took various calls and answered numerous emails from customers cancelling their bookings in the lead up to Christmas as a result of the announcement.

However, she feels “lucky” as no one has asked for their deposit back which means the business hasn’t been as badly impacted as it could have.

Instead, customers have either moved their bookings or will receive gift vouchers to use at a later date.

Posted by The Selkie Dundee on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Kelly Anne Fairweather, said: “When the First Minister did her announcement a week past Friday we were expecting to make around £8,000 based on the bookings and we made £1,700.

“That hit us really hard and definitely affected us.

From left: Head Chef Robbie Jack prepares food with one of the owners Paul Fairweather.

“I think when the announcement came people just panicked. And we feel it more in the daytime now with everyone working from home again.

“Our policy has always been if you need your deposit back, gift vouchers, change your booking you can do that. But not a single person has asked for their money back.

“We’ve been quite lucky. The Selkie has got a really good community and the customers are brilliant.”

Earlier this year The Selkie also handed out free meals to families who were struggling.

Acts of kindness

Another restaurant experiencing this same kindness from its customers is the Cherrybank Inn located in Perth.

After having what they described as a “tsunami” of cancellations from big groups, the team took to social media to make the local community aware of their availability due to the number of bookings that disappeared overnight.

Posted by Cherrybank Inn on Sunday, 5 December 2021

Since their post the Cherrybank Inn has experienced an immense amount of support from the Perthshire community.

Posting on social media on Wednesday December 15, the post read: “Incredible gesture today from a booking. Cancelled a table of 27 people but wanted to pay the full amount upfront and move their booking to next year. thank you v much”

Further to this, by Friday December 17 the Cherrybank Inn announced they had turned the situation around and were fully booked for the weekend.

✨ FULLY BOOKED ✨We have had a lot of cancellations this weekend but have managed to turn the situation around & are…

Posted by Cherrybank Inn on Friday, 17 December 2021

324 covers down

Also in Dundee, the owner of Porters Bar & Restaurant, Kevin Webster, outlined at one point his business was down 324 covers as a result of Ms Sturgeon’s announcement.

Numbers were dropping by the hour during what should be the firm’s busiest time of the year.

However he too has experienced kindness from his customers and says he “will always remember” those who helped support them.

Taking to social media he said: “A company cancelled this morning two hours before their meal and called us back up to pay in full as they felt terrible! They won’t be forgotten when this blows over! Amazing kind gesture at this ridiculously, unsettling time.

Kevin Webster of Porters Bar & Restaurant.

“They were supposed to be coming in for a meal on Wednesday. They had sent their pre-orders in.

“Numbers had dropped from the original booking – it was for 12 originally but then dropped to six – but they were still wanting to come.

“We got an email in the morning to say they were going to be cancelling. We always take a deposit at Christmas for large bookings, so they had paid this.

“Then we received a phone call a couple of hours later saying they would like to pay the balance in full.

“We won’t forget that and we’re going to invite them in for a meal and do something special for them. They went above and beyond and at times like this, that’s what you need.”

Porters Bar and Restaurant, Dundee.

Kevin outlined that other customers have also been sending supportive messaged during this difficult period to raise spirits.

He added: “We’re probably not in a bad position compared to a lot of businesses but it’s so difficult to comprehend what’s going on.

“It was supposed to be a record-breaking month for us and it’s been pretty much cut in half.”

He adds that having the deposits from cancelled bookings will help provide a cushion for the business and paying bills in the midst of uncertainty.

“We don’t want to keep the deposits, but unless we get some clarity on what support we are going to get, we just don’t know where we are going.

“The advice is so vague from the First Minister, she has let the whole hospitality industry down, in my opinion.

“We have lost 324 covers since she made her announcement. That’s thousands of pounds for us at this time of year.

“We’ve got anxious staff now. The whole thing has just imploded at the most critical time.”

More from food and drink…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier