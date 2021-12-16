Gleneagles chef Liam dreams of opening own restaurant after final of MasterChef: The Professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Gleneagles chef Liam dreams of opening own restaurant after final of MasterChef: The Professionals

Gleneagles chef Liam Rogers is looking forward to a bright future after competing in the final of MasterChef: The Professionals
By Jennifer McLaren
December 16 2021, 10.00pm
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 winner is revealed.

Gleneagles chef Liam Rogers is looking forward to a bright future after competing in the final of MasterChef: The Professionals

Liam, 25, was up against Aaron Middleton and Dan Lee as they battled it out to be crowned champion.

Dan, 29, emerged triumphant and he takes his place alongside other winners, including local chef Jamie Scott, of The Newport Restaurant.

In a punishing final week, the chefs faced challenges including cooking for some of the UK’s culinary giants and a masterclass and service at the world-renowned three Michelin starred Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester.

MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Liam Rogers of Gleneagles.

For their final task, the chefs were asked to create the best three-courses of their lives for judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace.

Winner Dan said he was “over the moon and so proud.”

A star at Gleneagles

Liam, who hails from Nottingham, said: “I can’t be more thankful for the opportunity I have been given to go on national television, cook my own food and put myself across.

“Now that I have been able to watch it all, I feel more proud of myself.

“At the time, I was just concentrating on getting the next challenge done. I didn’t take a step back, look what I had done and the dishes I had created.”

Liam began his career at the age of 18 when he came to Scotland to train under top chef Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. He has also worked at two Michelin starred Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

He is working at The Strathearn in Gleneagles over the Christmas period. And he has reached star status at the hotel, with customers recognising him and even asking him to sign menus.

He added: “My dad is a chef so he is really proud of what I have done – and my mum hasn’t stopped messaging me and calling me all the time.

“I’ve made friends for life. The two guys I was in the final with, we went the whole distance together. It’s been great to get to know them and to see the food they have cooked.

“It’s an exciting time for me, going into the New Year with all this behind me. I want to start cooking my own food and cooking for customers who want to eat my food.

“I want to be doing pop-ups, food festivals, and private dinners. All that sort of jazz.”

‘I want to have my own restaurant’

Liam would love to open a restaurant in Manchester and, in the longer term, have restaurants across the country.

He explained: “I have always said I want to have my own restaurant, so that’s the goal.

“I’ve still got plenty to learn and I don’t want to rush into anything. I will give myself five to seven years to learn a little bit more and then hopefully I will have my own place.

“I would say to anyone who is thinking about applying for it to first prepare and then go for it. Go in feeling confident in your abilities.”

More like this…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier