Gleneagles chef Liam dreams of opening own restaurant after final of MasterChef: The Professionals

Gleneagles chef Liam Rogers is looking forward to a bright future after competing in the final of MasterChef: The Professionals

Liam, 25, was up against Aaron Middleton and Dan Lee as they battled it out to be crowned champion.

Dan, 29, emerged triumphant and he takes his place alongside other winners, including local chef Jamie Scott, of The Newport Restaurant.

In a punishing final week, the chefs faced challenges including cooking for some of the UK’s culinary giants and a masterclass and service at the world-renowned three Michelin starred Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester.

For their final task, the chefs were asked to create the best three-courses of their lives for judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace.

Winner Dan said he was “over the moon and so proud.”

A star at Gleneagles

Liam, who hails from Nottingham, said: “I can’t be more thankful for the opportunity I have been given to go on national television, cook my own food and put myself across.

“Now that I have been able to watch it all, I feel more proud of myself.

“At the time, I was just concentrating on getting the next challenge done. I didn’t take a step back, look what I had done and the dishes I had created.”

Liam began his career at the age of 18 when he came to Scotland to train under top chef Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. He has also worked at two Michelin starred Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

He is working at The Strathearn in Gleneagles over the Christmas period. And he has reached star status at the hotel, with customers recognising him and even asking him to sign menus.

He added: “My dad is a chef so he is really proud of what I have done – and my mum hasn’t stopped messaging me and calling me all the time.

“I’ve made friends for life. The two guys I was in the final with, we went the whole distance together. It’s been great to get to know them and to see the food they have cooked.

“It’s an exciting time for me, going into the New Year with all this behind me. I want to start cooking my own food and cooking for customers who want to eat my food.

“I want to be doing pop-ups, food festivals, and private dinners. All that sort of jazz.”

‘I want to have my own restaurant’

Liam would love to open a restaurant in Manchester and, in the longer term, have restaurants across the country.

He explained: “I have always said I want to have my own restaurant, so that’s the goal.

“I’ve still got plenty to learn and I don’t want to rush into anything. I will give myself five to seven years to learn a little bit more and then hopefully I will have my own place.

“I would say to anyone who is thinking about applying for it to first prepare and then go for it. Go in feeling confident in your abilities.”

