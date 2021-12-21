Treat your guests to this Winter Pimm’s drink created by the team at Rusacks St Andrews this Christmas

This winter, the expert bar team at Rusacks St Andrews will be serving a collection of exquisite cocktails at their rooftop restaurant, 18.

Reopening this summer after an extensive renovation, the hotel has revamped its food and drink offering and is currently serving up a festive menu which includes this Winter Pimm’s served in mugs.

The perfect drink for warming up after a bracing walk in the pretty seaside town, this drink is ideal for those welcoming friends and family into their homes throughout the festive break.

Pimm’s was invented back in 1840 by James Pimm who ran an oyster bar in London, selling his own type of concoction of alcohol as medicine, as it was believed to be back then, and after it gained popularity, Pimm started bottling his own brand.

The winter edition differs slightly to the Pimm’s we normally see during the summer months as it has a brandy base and the Rusacks team adds a touch of Cognac to complement the winter fruits and spices used.

Easy to make, this batch can serve up around four to six servings so feel free to double up to make more.

Winter Pimm’s

Serves 4-6 (one jug)

Ingredients

75g peeled chunks of ginger

5 thinly sliced orange wheels

3 cinnamon sticks

50g sugar

750ml apple juice

60ml Cognac (Rusacks St Andrews always use Remy Martin 1738 Cognac)

150ml Pimm’s Winter Cup

Garnish: Cinnamon sticks and wedge of orange

Method

Peel and chop the ginger into chunks, thinly slice the orange wheels and add both to the rest of the ingredients in a medium pot. On low heat, stir the ingredients, helping to dissolve the sugar and combine the flavours before leaving to simmer for 10 minutes with some stirring. When it is ready, put in a mug or teacup and garnish with a cinnamon stick and an orange wedge.

For more recipes…