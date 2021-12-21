Treat your guests to this Winter Pimm’s drink created by the team at Rusacks St Andrews this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Treat your guests to this Winter Pimm’s drink created by the team at Rusacks St Andrews this Christmas

This winter, the expert bar team at Rusacks St Andrews will be serving a collection of exquisite cocktails at their rooftop restaurant, 18.
By Julia Bryce
December 21 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Winter Pimm's.

This winter, the expert bar team at Rusacks St Andrews will be serving a collection of exquisite cocktails at their rooftop restaurant, 18.

Reopening this summer after an extensive renovation, the hotel has revamped its food and drink offering and is currently serving up a festive menu which includes this Winter Pimm’s served in mugs.

The perfect drink for warming up after a bracing walk in the pretty seaside town, this drink is ideal for those welcoming friends and family into their homes throughout the festive break.

Pimm’s was invented back in 1840 by James Pimm who ran an oyster bar in London, selling his own type of concoction of alcohol as medicine, as it was believed to be back then, and after it gained popularity, Pimm started bottling his own brand.

The winter edition differs slightly to the Pimm’s we normally see during the summer months as it has a brandy base and the Rusacks team adds a touch of Cognac to complement the winter fruits and spices used.

Easy to make, this batch can serve up around four to six servings so feel free to double up to make more.

Winter Pimm’s

Serves 4-6 (one jug)

Ingredients

  • 75g peeled chunks of ginger
  • 5 thinly sliced orange wheels
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 50g sugar
  • 750ml apple juice
  • 60ml Cognac (Rusacks St Andrews always use Remy Martin 1738 Cognac)
  • 150ml Pimm’s Winter Cup
  • Garnish: Cinnamon sticks and wedge of orange

Method

  1. Peel and chop the ginger into chunks, thinly slice the orange wheels and add both to the rest of the ingredients in a medium pot.
  2. On low heat, stir the ingredients, helping to dissolve the sugar and combine the flavours before leaving to simmer for 10 minutes with some stirring.
  3. When it is ready, put in a mug or teacup and garnish with a cinnamon stick and an orange wedge.

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier