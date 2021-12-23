Recipe: Turn your Christmas dinner leftovers into a tasty Boxing Day pasty

Eating leftover grub for days on end can quickly become tedious, so it’s important to spice things up and make the most of the ingredients.

A prime example is when you’re left with trays upon trays of meats, vegetables and everything in between from that annual Christmas Day feast.

The majority of the time you’re left picking away at the individual ingredients from Boxing Day onwards, but what if there was a way you could combine them all into one tasty dish?

Well Lisa Kelbie, owner of Aberdeen’s Bistro Verde and Prep My Diet, a local food delivery service, has the perfect treat for you.

The business owner has put together a recipe that is not only straightforward, quick and hassle-free to make using your Christmas dinner leftovers, but also tastes delicious.

What’s also great about the recipe is that it’s flexible, so you can add more ingredients (such as carrots, peas and stuffing) should you wish to.

Christmas dinner pasty

Makes 1

Ingredients

Two packets of pre-made puff pastry

Butter, for greasing

100g turkey

100g pigs in blankets

100g potatoes

150ml gravy (more may be required)

1 egg, for glazing

Method

Preheat the oven to 160 Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Take one puff pastry sheet and place it on a greased baking tray. Take the turkey, pigs in blankets and potatoes and cut them into bite-size pieces. Mix these together in a bowl and add gravy to bind. If more gravy is needed to bind the ingredients, add it. Spoon the mixture onto the pastry leaving about 1/2 inch all the way around. Place the other sheet of pasty on top and gently press down the edges to seal. Glaze with egg wash and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

