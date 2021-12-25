Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: Make cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup using your Christmas dinner leftovers

By Karla Sinclair
December 25 2021, 6.00am
Cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup.

Brussels sprouts are a quintessential part of your Christmas dinner plate. Well, for those that enjoy them anyway…

But it’s easy to go overboard and prepare dozens of the festive delicacy ahead of the big feast, and we’re often left stumped as to what to do with leftovers as soon as Boxing Day arrives.

For those of you that have fallen victim to this (once again), Glenrothes’ Lisa Greig has created a mouth-watering recipe, particularly for soup fans.

Lisa Greig.

Admitting she has “never enjoyed Brussels sprouts”, Lisa, who runs her own soup-making business known as Soup Guru, is always looking for new ways to tuck into them and actually savour the flavours.

And one recipe that has proven successful is, of course, a wholesome soup.

Featuring minimal ingredients that you’re bound to have leftover from Christmas Day dinner or that festive cheeseboard, or stored in your cupboards, this cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup will prove a breeze to whip up.

What makes it even better is that cooked or uncooked Brussels can be used, as well.

And if you don’t have blue cheese to hand, this can be replaced with any type of cheese.

Cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

  • 300g onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 350g leftover cooked or uncooked Brussels sprouts, cleaned and prepped
  • 10ml oil
  • 1l boiling water
  • 2 stock cubes (I use 1 chicken and 1 vegetable)
  • 50ml double cream
  • 20g blue cheese (or any preferred cheese)

Method

  1. Finely slice the onion, garlic and Brussels sprouts.
  2. Heat the oil in a pot and gently fry the onion, when they start to soften and colour, add the garlic.
  3. After a minute add the Brussels sprouts and let them fry and soften for a couple of minutes.
  4. Add the boiling water and stock cubes. Bring to boil, then simmer for 10 minutes.
  5. Take off the heat, and blend with a hand blender.
  6. Add cream and blue cheese and blend again.

