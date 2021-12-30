American-inspired takeaway firm opens its first sit-in diner experience in St Andrews

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hospitality firm The Smoked Thistle have launched their first sit-in diner experience serving up their most popular dishes to locals in St Andrews.

After the success of their first takeaway venue on Balunie Drive in Dundee and their second venue at Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park, the duo behind The Smoked Thistle have further expanded their business.

Recently opening their third venue at the Stewart’s Resort on the outskirts of the seaside town, the venue seats up to 30 people (outwith Covid restrictions) and is themed on an American diner style.

With a focus on casual dining, owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong Payne have invested between £7-10k for the renovations, branding and equipment.

American style hoagies

The Smoked Thistle plan to bring the food they are most famous for to the diner including ribs, smoked brisket, and pulled pork.

As well as this Rob explained they have also been working on trying to recreate some authentic American dishes to serve including hoagies.

But what is a hoagie?

The hoagie was declared the official Philadelphia sandwich (a submarine roll) in 1992 and consists of an Italian roll sprinkled with oil and vinegar and is then layered with onions, tomatoes shredded lettuce, provolone cheese and meats including salami and ham.

An authentic Philly hoagie is then seasoned with oregano, salt and pepper and forbids mayonnaise and pickles.

Duncan said: “We have launched American style hoagies and try to make them as authentic as possible.

“We have imported provolone cheese from abroad because you can’t get it here. We are also looking for a local baker to make the actual style American hoagie rolls, because again they are different from anything you get here.”

Signature Philly cheesesteak

Another Philly-inspired dish due to launch soon is the signature Philly cheesesteak.

Made with beef steak, onions, peppers and provolone cheese, it too is served in a sub roll.

Rob explained: “One of the dishes we have worked really hard on over the last few months and we think is ready is our Philly cheesesteak.

“Thin slices of ribbon steak on a hoagie roll and you have it with onions, peppers or provolone cheese.

“We developed the dish because we can’t find anyone else in the UK that can get it right. We want to serve a sandwich with that authentic flavour that you get in Philly and I think we are getting pretty close.”

This new venue will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm during the holiday season. From April to October, with it being the busiest time, they will be open seven days a week.

Customers can sit-in or purchase food to take away from this new venue.

Plans for a fourth venue in motion

Rob Duncan also revealed the duo plans to open a fourth venue and they have their sights set on acquiring the larger restaurant at the Stewart’s Resort.

The Smoked Thistle team have plans to re-brand this space and create a barbecue style steakhouse for a more formal experience.

This venue will seat up to 120 people and will take over the restaurant with immediate effect.

The fourth venture will open soon and will be re-branded over the next couple of months.

