9 of the top restaurant openings in Tayside and Fife in 2021

It is fair to say this past year the hospitality industry has been challenged more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From being completely shut down to reopening with tight restrictions in place, local lockdowns across the country and rules and guidance chopping and changing, it has been a year like no other.

However, that said, many have risen to the challenges and some have even managed to successfully open new businesses altogether, including many of the venues we’ve highlighted below.

The Glenturret Lalique – Crieff

Housed within Scotland’s oldest working distillery, The Glenturret Lalique screams opulenece and elegance.

Every plate served up is carefully thought out and head chef, Mark Donald, has cemented his team as one of the best in Scotland with the food they are serving up.

The Glenturret Lalique was also recently added to the Michelin Guide in November, which is a huge success having just launched earlier this year.

Address: Glenturret Distillery, The Hosh, Crieff PH7 4HA

18 at Rusacks – St Andrews

Opening in September following a huge renovation, 18 is situated on the top floor of the venue and is named after the iconic 18th hole at the Old Course Golf Links.

It boasts panoramic views of the famous West Sands Beach and Derek Johnstone, the inaugural MasterChef: The Professionals winner, is at the helm of the kitchen team.

Committed to showcasing the best seasonal Scottish ingredients produce, the menu focuses on dishes cooked on an open flame robata grill as well as contemporary game and seafood.

The Courier restaurant reviewer, Murray Chalmers, loved the venue when he went and he raved about its offering in his review.

Hatch – St Andrews

The team behind The Adamson in St Andrews opened Hatch earlier in the year in April, just as we were beginning to get back to a little normality.

Sitting right next door to the popular eatery, Hatch is a 35-seater venue which serves up delicious dishes and innovative and creative cocktails.

Described as “chic” by owner Julie Dalton, this is one place you’ll want to be seen dining out in St Andrews.

Address: 129 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

Killiecrankie House – Perthshire

Located in the heart of Highland Perthshire with five beautifully appointed bedrooms, a drawing room, cocktail bar, and new dining room, Killiecrankie House opened to the public in October.

Owners, chef Tom Tsappis and his sommelier wife Matilda welcome guests to experience their slice of luxury and gastronomy in the heart of Cairngorm National Park.

Diners get to enjoy a taste of the country’s produce but one that represents what Scots really love to eat, think venison, peat and brambles; squid from the firth of Moray cooked in a stew of its own ink and whisky.

The 12-course tasting menu they serve up is definitely something worth exploring, especially for those who enjoy dining out.

Matilda’s drinks pairing is unconventional which includes sake, wine, beer and non-alcoholic infusions, teas, and juices.

Address: Killiecrankie House, Pitlochry PH16 5LG

The Swilcan Loft at The Old Course Hotel – St Andrews

Situated inside The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, The Swilcan Loft features an outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the 17th hole of the Old Course.

The 74-cover venue is the resort’s sixth bar and restaurant offering.

Executive head chef, Martin Hollis, oversees all of the hotel’s restaurants, including the three AA Rosettes rated Road Hole Restaurant, and The Swilcan Loft offers an eclectic international menu, featuring locally-sourced Scottish produce.

There is also an extensive wine and bar list that features innovative signature cocktails.

Address: Old Course Hotel, Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

The Giddy Goose – Perth

Opening its doors just a few weeks ago, The Giddy Goose in Perth is part of the popular Giddy Goose independent hospitality firm.

With multiple locations throughout Tayside and Fife, this venue is similar to the others but has its own unique attributes too.

Featuring the brands popular pot-tails (cocktails in pots) and their burger, beer and pizza deals, there’s plenty for customers to sample.

Address: 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

Dean Banks’ Haar restaurant and rooms – St Andrews

Recently reopening its doors again in its new home in St Andrews, MasterChef: The Professionals 2018 finalist Dean Banks has finally lifted the curtain on his new venue in the former Golf Inn.

The 36-40 seater restaurant offers a five-course tasting meal which showcases the best of Scottish cuisine with Dean’s Asian flair added for good measure.

Behind the bar you will only find Scottish brands, including Dean’s own gin and vodka brands.

Address: 1 Golf Place, St Andrews KY16 9JA

Mazaj – Dundee

If you love Middle Eastern food then a trip to Mazaj on Reform Street is a must.

Located in the former Project Pizza site, owner Sadeq Alsafar opened the doors to his venue in October and has since been enjoying its success.

With a focus on fresh, homemade food, the restaurant’s most impressive dish is a full cooked half-lamb which guests must book at least 24 hours in advance.

All of the food is cooked on the grill in front of customers and Saqed wants all of his customers to have a “five star experience”.

Read what The Courier restaurant reviewer, Murray Chalmers, said about the restaurant in his review.

Address: 48-54 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RX

Milas – Dundee

Situated in the former home of Papa Joe’s in Dundee on Whitehall Street, Milas opened to the community in September and has been offering up delicious Turkish food since.

Offering a true authentic flavour of Turkey, the family-run business has a range of dishes for customers to try out.

Turkish tea is also usually served up at the end of your meal, so be sure to save some room for that.

Address: 5 Whitehall Street, Dundee DD1 4AA

