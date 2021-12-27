Chef’s table: Tuck into this aromatic ham recipe to celebrate the New Year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Garry Watson, chef owner of Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms in Inverkeilor, shows us how to make the perfect New Year ham.

Unsure what to make for dinner this New Years? Why not try a succulent ham with a sweet apple sauce.

Ham is relatively easy to prepare and can feed plenty with just one joint. And with this recipe, you can even enjoy some leftovers.

If you’re really organised, of course you start with fresh pork and brine yourself or alternatively buying a ready-cured certified “Scotch Pork”, otherwise known as gammon, from your local craft butcher.

What sets a New Years ham apart from an everyday ham is the spiced glaze which completes an incredibly tasty gammon feast.

Here’s how to make your own.

The perfect New Year ham

Serves 12-14

Ingredients

1 x 3kg boneless gammon joint

Water

3 tbsp treacle

1 tsp allspice

Pinch of mace

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp crushed black peppercorns

Peel from ½ an orange

For the spiced glaze:

Handful of cloves

5 tbsp dark brown sugar

1½ tbsp mustard powder

Zest of ½ an orange

20ml ginger wine

For the apple sauce:

500g Bramley apples

25g butter

1 star anise

Squeeze of lemon

4 tbsp caster sugar

100ml apple juice

Method

Put a 3kg gammon in a large stock pot and cover with cold water, add the treacle, allspice, mace, bay leaf, crushed black peppercorns and orange peel and simmer for around 2½ -3 hours (topping up with water if necessary). Remove from the heat and allow to cool in the cooking liquid. This stage can be done two days in advance and left to chill in fridge. Carefully cut off the skin leaving as much fat as possible, score this in a diamond pattern and stud the intersection with cloves. Mix together the dark brown sugar, mustard powder, orange zest and ginger wine then brush all over the fat. Place in a hot oven for approximately 35 minutes until glazed and bubbling. Allow the ham to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving, accompany with seasonal sides and spiced apple sauce. To make your sauce, peel and slice the apples, discarding the core. Melt the butter in a pan, add the apples with the cinnamon, star anise, lemon and caster sugar, then stir to coat. Pour in the apple juice and simmer for 10 minutes stirring occasionally until a fluffy sauce. Add more juice if apples become a little dry, taste for sweetness and serve.

