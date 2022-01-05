Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Kickstart Veganuary with this vegan smashed Brussels sprouts and garlic mayonnaise

By Brian Stormont
January 5 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 5 2022, 7.47pm
Vegan smashed Brussels sprouts.

There is normally an abundance of Brussels sprouts at this time of year.

And this tasty recipe is a brilliant way of doing something different with sprouts that is crunchy and moreish.

“There is only one way to eat Brussels sprouts: crispy on the outside and nice and soft on the inside with extra crunch from the sesame seed addition, ” says vegan food writer Bettina Campolucci Bordi.

“I am not a huge sprouts lover, but I am a massive fan of these, especially with a dollop of mayo. You must make them!”.

Vegan smashed Brussels sprouts and garlic mayonnaise

Makes 1 tray

Photo credit should read: Louise Hagger/PA.

Ingredients

  • 300–400g (10½–14 oz) Brussels sprouts
  • Olive oil, for cooking
  • Sprinkle of white sesame seeds
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the garlic mayonnaise:

  • 100g (3½ oz/½ cup) plant mayonnaise
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • Juice of ½ a lemon
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 220C/240 Fan/430F/Gas Mark 8.
  2. Peel the outer layer of the sprouts and give them a good wash. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil, add the sprouts and parboil for 10 minutes until semi-soft. Be careful the sprouts don’t turn a dull green which means they have been overcooked. Drain well.
  3. Line a large baking tray (pan) with baking parchment, then spread the Brussels sprouts over the parchment. Make sure the sprouts have enough space in between and flatten them with the palm of your hand or the bottom of a drinking glass until they are as flat as possible. You might find that some water comes out of the sprouts when you flatten them, so soak up any excess water with paper towel.
  4. Drizzle the sprouts with olive oil and a generous sprinkling of salt and sesame seeds, then pop in the oven for 10–15 minutes until brown.
  5. Remove the tray from the oven, turn the sprouts, sprinkle with more sesame seeds and pop back in the oven for a further 10 minutes, you want the sprouts to be golden and crispy!
  6. While the sprouts are cooking, mix all the ingredients for the mayonnaise together in a bowl and set aside.
  7. Once the sprouts are golden, remove from the oven and eat immediately while they are super crispy, dipping them in the garlic mayo.

Celebrate: Plant-Based Recipes For Every Occasion by Bettina Campolucci Bordi is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

