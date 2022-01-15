10 restaurants in Fife that have two or more AA Rosettes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Every year dining establishments across the UK are awarded accolades by the AA Rosette scheme.

Established in 1956, the purpose of the rosettes is to assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A number in Fife have received commendations and here we are focusing on those given two or more rosettes.

According to the AA Restaurant Guide, success or failure in achieving rosettes is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Around 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one rosette and above. Two rosettes are deemed excellent and three outstanding. Four and five are the pinnacle.

The Newport – Newport-on-Tay

2 rosettes

Since opening The Newport in 2016, MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott has branched out into bakeries, seafood shacks and a Dundee doughnut shop.

Such is his passion for food, he can cater for all tastes – and The Newport is most definitely a dining experience to be savoured.

With stunning views of the River Tay, Jamie and his team showcase the bounty of Scotland’s larder with menus that change regularly to reflect the seasons.

Address: 1 High Street, Newport-on-Tay, Fife, DD6 8AB

Ostlers Close – Cupar

2 rosettes

Located on a picturesque lane in the heart of Cupar, Ostlers Close is an intimate dining establishment.

Fine food is served with a warm welcome. Meanwhile, the handwritten menus change frequently to reflect the seasons and produce.

Mushroom foraging is a hobby of owners Jimmy and Amanda Graham so diners may find these on the menu between May and November.

Since each dish is prepared individually, a number of dietary requirements can be catered for. Meanwhile, gluten-free bread is homemade on the premises.

Address: 25 Bonnygate, Cupar, Fife KY15 4BU

The Peat Inn – Cupar

3 rosettes

Boasting one Michelin star as well as its rosettes, The Peat Inn restaurant with rooms has been offering quality fine dining since 2006.

Owned by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle, the restaurant consists of three elegant dining rooms, providing an intimate setting for lunch or dinner.

The kitchen team focuses on delivering a seasonal menu of outstanding Scottish ingredients, sympathetically handled, to ensure dishes of terrific flavours and striking presentation.

The modern cuisine, based on classical techniques, has earned numerous awards.

Address: Collier Row, Peat Inn, Cupar, KY15 5LH

Rufflets Country House Hotel – St Andrews

2 rosettes

Built in 1924 as a private home, then transformed into a country house hotel in 1957, Rufflets is a retreat just outside St Andrews.

The kitchen serves seasonal produce from its gardens as it strives to leave guests feeling nourished and relaxed.

In creating “an oasis of health and happiness”, the provenance of the hotel’s food, how it’s grown and where it comes from, is at the heart of eating and living well.

For this reason, the chef and gardener work together to ensure that menus reflect the very best home-grown ingredients.

Address: B939, Strathkinness Low Road, St Andrews, KY16 9TX

The Adamson – St Andrews

2 rosettes

Established in 2012, The Adamson is located on bustling South Street, St Andrews.

The modern brasserie creates seasonal menus with a dedication to using fresh ingredients and a commitment to sustainability.

Dishes are complemented by a selection of wines, spirits and cocktails.

The property was originally home to the Adamson family in the early 1800s. Their eldest son, John, was a physician and pioneer photographer. He took the first calotype portrait in Scotland in 1841.

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UH

The Grange Inn – St Andrews

2 rosettes

Located in a 17th Century converted farmhouse, The Grange Inn enjoys panoramic views of St Andrews Bay.

Chef Proprietor John Kelly has created a menu using the freshest of local produce available.

A warm welcome awaits in the ambient dining room, which serves up dishes such as sweet potato and celeriac terrine, duo of 28-day aged pave beef and Worcesterberry and elderflower parfait.

Address: 2 Grange Road, St Andrews, KY16 8LJ

St Andrews Bar and Grill at The Fairmont – St Andrews

2 rosettes

With its location on the cliff-top over St Andrews Bay, the Fairmont is an opulent setting to enjoy a dining experience.

It has an outdoor deck where customers can enjoy a drink and watch the sun set when the weather is fine.

Dishes on the menu include Caesar salad, haddock fishcakes, pulled pork panini and hot fudge sundae; it’s ideal for families, couples or weary golfers.

Address: Off the A917, St Andrews, KY16 8PN

The Road Hole Restaurant at The Old Course – St Andrews

3 rosettes

Part of the vast array of dining options within The Old Course Hotel and Spa, the restaurant can be found on the fourth floor overlooking the beach and, of course, the famous 17th hole, also known as the Road Hole.

Focusing on offering the very best Scottish seafood and grills, The Road Hole team serve up oysters, lobsters, langoustines, scallops and some fine Black Isle steaks, along with other wholesome favourites.

Food is served in a relaxed and friendly environment with a fabulous view.

Address: Old Station Road, St Andrews, KY16 9SP

Craig Millar @ 16 West End – St Monans

2 rosettes

Craig Miller’s East Neuk eatery was described by The Courier’s restaurant critic, Murray Chalmers, as “one of Fife’s restaurant gems“.

Based in beautiful St Monans overlooking the harbour, Dundee-born chef Craig’s menu focuses on the use of the best and freshest ingredients available, championing local produce where he can, guided by the seasons.

Craig serves modern, Scottish cuisine and his lunch menu is set at two, three or four courses.

Dinner is an option tasting menu from either land or sea, with the opportunity to mix and match from each menu.

Address: 16 West End, St Monans, Fife, KY10 2BX

The Cellar – Anstruther

3 rosettes

Another restaurant situated on Fife’s East Neuk, The Cellar offers just one tasting menu inspired by foraged ingredients from the local coastline and countryside.

Chef and owner Billy Boyter works with local farmers, suppliers and producers to bring guests the best produce available throughout the seasons.

Billy grew up by the harbour in Cellardyke, only five minutes from the restaurant.

He has worked at some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants including as head chef at Number One in The Balmoral. He opened The Cellar in 2014.

​Address: 24 East Green, Anstruther, Fife, KY10 3AA

