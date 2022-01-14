Comfort Food Friday: Pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce

A new study suggests that wholegrain mustard is good for you and that just 10g – or a heaped teaspoon – eaten every day, can help to achieve a healthy blood glucose and/or cholesterol level.

With this tasty recipe for a weeknight family supper or a weekend dinner party with friends, you can see just how easy it is to add heart-healthy mustard into your recipe repertoire.

So quick to make, the creamy sauce keeps the pork succulent while the Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard – as used in the research – brings a lovely tang and texture to the dish.

Pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 pork loin steaks

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil

1 small apple, quartered, cored and sliced

1 medium leek, trimmed and cut into roughly 1cm slices

200ml pork or chicken stock (made with ½ stock cube)

2 tsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard

45g full fat creme fraiche (swap for half fat if you wish)

Method

Season the pork on both sides with a little sea salt and pepper Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and fry the pork for 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, or until lightly browned and cooked through (don’t overcook or the pork will toughen). Transfer to a warmed plate Add the apple and leek to the frying pan and cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned and beginning to soften Stir in the stock and mustard, bring to a simmer for 7 minutes or until the leek is soft and the liquid has reduced by roughly two thirds, stirring constantly. Stir in the creme fraiche and cook until melted and bubbling. Return the pork to the pan and warm through for a minute or two before serving. Serve with mash, rice or noodles and lots of green veg.

