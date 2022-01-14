JULIA BRYCE: Dundee pub chain allegations need to be taken seriously and a resolution must be found

An error occurred. Please try again.

The thought of anyone working with food or drink being ill and then being forced to continue serving customers is not something I want to consider.

And the idea this might be happening in some of Dundee’s best bars and restaurants has sent shockwaves through the local hospitality scene.

The claim is among more than 60 alleged wrongdoings that have been levelled at the directors of MacMerry 300 by more than 50 current or former employees.

It has been a week since claims against the owners of Abandon Ship, Bird & Bear, Nola, Franks and the King of Islington first emerged.

I am so very sad to see this happening in a sector I love so much. And so close to home.

It is bad enough when national companies are accused of wrongdoing, but when it’s in your own backyard and it involves venues loved by so many, it hurts that little bit more.

Firstly, I have to commend the employees who have stood up and spoken out.

Your courage is inspiring. I am sorry if you have been let down. I hope the truth emerges.

To those employees who have kept their counsel, I can imagine you are feeling all sorts.

MacMerry 300 had an excellent reputation

I really expected more from MacMerry 300.

These guys know their stuff – owner Phil Donaldson was named Scottish Licensed Trade News entrepreneur of the year in 2019 – and most of their venues boast incredible talent, not to mention Scotland’s best barperson.

So how has it come to this?

From alleged Covid-19 outbreaks to bullying claims and pay problems, what has driven staff to go to union Unite to fight for change?

MacMerry 300 group deny all of the allegations, but something does not smell right.

And I’m not talking about the drains at Nola, which flooded in July 2021.

The ones staff have said they had to wade through sewage while trying to save stock.

Covid-19 outbreaks

No one can afford to play Russian Roulette right now with public health.

But it’s been alleged that staff were threatened with disciplinary action for wanting to isolate while waiting on Covid test results.

If true, it’s utterly baffling.

As are claims that adequate PPE was not provided.

Sexual misconduct and bullying

The parts that hit hardest to me are the sexual misconduct and bullying complaints.

In previous roles, I have had customers and colleagues touch and grab me inappropriately, smell my hair and comment on my figure.

That’s not to mention following me home and sending inappropriate messages after finding my private Facebook account.

Staff need to have the support of their managers when it comes to tackling difficult customers and inappropriate colleagues.

Incidents like these can mentally and physically scar people for life and bosses who fail to take their employees’ complaints seriously should hang their heads in shame.

Missing wages

The same goes for the allegations of late and in some cases no wages.

Staff will have bills to pay and other financial commitments.

I appreciate it is hard to run a business, hard to please everyone and hard to make ends meet just now, but no one can justify putting people in vulnerable situations for profit.

For so many people to speak out about these matters raises serious alarm bells.

There has been little remorse or compassion shown for those who have spoken out. And far too many questions remain unanswered.

This needs resolved and it needs resolved now.

Julia Bryce is Head of Food and Drink at The Courier. She was named Food & Drink Writer of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards.

For more like this…