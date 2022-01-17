Burns Night is fast approaching! Why not buy Scottish haggis online and surprise someone by having it delivered right to their doorstep?

Bills, flyers, newspapers, fresh milk – there are some things we expect to arrive at our door. But a haggis probably isn’t one of them.

And yet, it could be just the gesture someone needs to brighten up their Burns Night on January 25. Perhaps they’ve moved away from Scotland and desperately need a taste of home. Or, they could just be a foodie who’s yet to try an award-winning haggis from Dundee.

Regardless, Post-A-Haggis to someone special and the element of surprise is guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Give the gift of haggis

Buy Scottish haggis online with Scott Brothers and treating someone else to a delicious Burns Night supper couldn’t be easier. You could even treat yourself, if you can’t order some in person nearby.

The Dundee butchers is running a post-a-haggis campaign over the coming weeks. For £16.50, they’ll post a 1lb haggis and whisky sauce to any UK mainland address on your behalf.

The classic haggis follows Scott Brother’s tried-and-tested recipe – it’s so good, it won the Great Taste Award in 2021. Plus, the sauce is from Fife-based The Whisky Sauce Co, so everything has a local provenance.

As the lucky recipients get ready to tuck into the haggis on Burns Night to celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns, they may just say the Selkirk Grace in your honour!

How to cook haggis

So you buy Scottish haggis online or order it through one of Scott Brothers shops. It’s then delivered to your doorstep, or to the doorstep of the lucky recipient. Now you just have to cook it – and luckily Scott Brothers is here to help with this important step, too!

Its experts suggest the following for perfectly cooked haggis:

Wrap your Haggis Ball tightly in tin foil.

Bring a pot of water to boil, put in the wrapped Haggis Ball and simmer to heat.

Heating time will depend on the size of the Haggis, but a 454g Haggis Ball will take approximately 25 minutes.

Make sure the middle of the Haggis is piping hot before you serve it.

Serve the haggis with sides (neeps and tatties is tradition) and The Whisky Sauce Co’s delicious sauce.

Through Scott Brothers, you can also order and buy Scottish haggis stick, haggis slices and even a haggis ready meal, if you’d prefer to concentrate on memorising some Burns poetry instead of cooking.

Scott Brothers has been selling meat and locally sourced produce to the people of Dundee and surrounding areas for over 80 years.

Buy Scottish haggis online with Scott Brothers for a delicious, fresh Burns Night supper. Find out more about posting a 1lb haggis and whisky sauce to a UK mainland address for £16.50.