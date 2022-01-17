See inside newly opened Angus Grill and Larder as Scottish football star lines up for a bite to eat

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new cafe and restaurant has opened its doors today in Brechin, Angus, just off of the A90.

Coming up with the idea of the Angus Larder and Grill in May last year, the team at micro-investments and consultancy firm CAM Ventures has opened their first eatery at the former Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy.

After noticing the crippling effects the hospitality industry has experienced throughout the coronavirus pandemic, partners Will Macpherson and Campbell Archibald set up CAM Ventures last May with an interest in investing in individuals who were made redundant during the pandemic.

They also wanted to give those looking for a fresh start in the industry the opportunity to do so by supporting their ventures.

After passing the former coffee shop on the main road, Campbell saw the potential of the premise and invested a six-figure sum to transform it.

What’s on the menu?

This venue is now home to Angus Grill and Larder which will offer a range of delicious dishes and serve everything from breakfast to lunch, with early dinner options also available to tuck into.

The menu includes a range of burgers, five different hot dogs, grilled sandwiches, salads, a variety of sides, milkshakes, ice cream floats made with cola, lemonade or cream soda, plus New York-style cheesecakes.

There is also a children’s menu available.

The aim is for all of the dishes to be freshly made, feature local products and be of a high quality.

Local chef, Kieran Turner, is the chef manager and joins the company from Roo’s Leap in Montrose. He will be leading the team of seven and running both front and back of house.

The menu items will be available to sit-in and enjoy and can also be ordered to go.

Co-owner Will Macpherson, said: “There isn’t a lot southbound from Aberdeen and Forfar. We are the only one on the main road and the cafes on the northbound side are quite old fashioned.

“We are trying to create something that wouldn’t look out of place in Dundee, Edinburgh or Aberdeen. It is a city centre type set-up but on the side of a main road.

“We aren’t using the big wholesalers, we are using local suppliers as much as we can. We want people to taste the difference in our burgers.”

Local suppliers include butcher Bruce Brymer in Brechin, Turriff’s Montrose for fruit and vegetables and Montrose businesses Phoenix Bakehouse for bread and Oh! Fudge for treats.

Angus Larder and Grill will also focus on showcasing the best of Scottish produce by serving products from across the country including venison, cakes and more.

The recipes will also have a local focus in an attempt to wow their visitors with their authentic taste.

What is the venue like?

Sparing no expense to make Angus Grill and Larder as special as they can, the venue boasts an indoor seating area for 35 covers and an additional 25 seats outside.

Will hopes the venue will give people “a reason to stop” and wants it to become a destination for all ages to frequent.

In addition to the cafe and restaurant there is also an exercise area for dogs, themed toilets painted by local artists, and there are plans to have beehives on-site as well as an electric vehicle charging area.

And…we’re open! Check out who our first customer was this morning, none other than Scotland’s John Souttar!… Posted by Angus Grill + Larder on Sunday, 16 January 2022

Angus Grill and Larder has already grabbed the attention of the locals including Scottish football star John Souttar who was the venue’s first customer this morning.

Will and Campbell hope to open two further Grill and Larder concepts in the next six months and they have already made an investment in new Scottish ready-to-drink cocktail brand Angel’s Dare Cocktails.

The eatery will be open Thursday to Monday from 7am to 6pm with plans to open seven days a week as we move into spring.

The project is the first hospitality management project for the firm, which hopes to open two further Grill + Larder concepts in the next six months.

Address: Angus Larder and Grill, Balnabriech, Brechin, DD9 6RN

More from food and drink…