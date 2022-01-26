Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Tuck into Miguel Barclay’s leek and mushroom barley risotto

By Brian Stormont
January 26 2022, 5.00pm
The risotto.

Swap rice for pearl barley to create a delicious and filling dinner.

“Leeks and mushrooms are a robust flavour combination that you can always count on: nothing can go wrong when you’re combining these two,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.

“It’s guaranteed to be delicious. To make this vegetarian or vegan, omit the Parmesan cheese. If you like, you can replace it with a sprinkling of nutritional yeast.”

Miguel Barclay’s leek and mushroom barley risotto

Makes 1 portion

The risotto. Photo credit: PA Photo/Dan Jones.

Ingredients

  • ½ onion, diced
  • Handful of pearl barley
  • ½ vegetable stock cube
  • 300ml water
  • ½ leek, sliced
  • Handful of mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • Small handful of grated Parmesan cheese, plus a few shavings for garnish
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Pan-fry the onion in a splash of
    olive oil over a medium heat for about 10 minutes until soft, then add the barley and cook for a further minute.
  2. Crumble in the half stock cube and pour over the water. Simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes until the barley is cooked but still retains a slight bite, adding more water if needed.
  3. Meanwhile, pan-fry the leek and mushrooms in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 12 minutes until soft, adding the thyme halfway through.
  4. Stir some grated Parmesan into the barley risotto, then add the leek and mushrooms. Season to taste and serve with a few shavings of Parmesan to garnish.

Green One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.

The book cover.

