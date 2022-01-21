Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Recipes

Comfort Food Friday: Cook up Miguel Barclay’s chicken drumstick cassoulet

By Brian Stormont
January 21 2022, 5.00pm
The drumsticks.

This French-inspired one-pot wonder makes for a hearty winter supper.

“One of my favourite complete meals in a pot has to be cassoulet,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.

“You get the carb element from the beans, a lovely rich sauce and whatever you choose as the hero ingredient.

“Here I have gone for chicken drumsticks, which are affordable and delicious.”

With minimal effort required and a handful of ingredients that you will more than likely be able to find in our cupboards at home, this recipe is even more appealing.

If you are looking for something for dinner that you can turn around in a flash, then this is a recipe you will not only thoroughly enjoy making, but will most certainly reap the rewards of, too.

Miguel Barclay’s chicken drumstick cassoulet

Makes 1 portion

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken drumsticks, skin on
  • ½ red onion, sliced
  • 200g cannellini beans (from a
  • 400g tin), drained
  • Pinch of dried oregano
  • ½ vegetable stock cube
  • 200g chopped tomatoes
  • (from a 400g tin)
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally to colour all sides.
  2. Add the onion and continue to fry for a further five minutes.
  3. Add the cannellini beans (if you don’t have cannellini beans, swap them for canned chickpeas), oregano and chopped tomatoes, then crumble in the stock cube and season. Simmer for about 10 minutes, then serve.

Green One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier