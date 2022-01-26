Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: Celebrate Dundee Day with this mouthwatering Dundee Cake

By Mariam Okhai
January 26 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 26 2022, 5.14pm
Dundee Cake
Celebrate Dundee Day with Dundee Cake.

Celebrate Dundee Day today by baking this delicious Dundee Cake recipe which uses a selection of fruits and almonds to make the traditional bake.

Marking the 133rd year since Dundee officially became a city in 1889, Dundee Day is a way to celebrate the history and culture of the City of Discovery.

To toast the occasion, we’ve shared a recipe for one of the city’s beloved baked goods.

Dundee cake is enjoyed by people worldwide and is a Scottish fruit cake originally made with sultanas, currants, fruit peels and an arrangement of almonds on top.

If you are looking for the perfect way to celebrate Dundee Day then why not try this Dundee Cake recipe?

This moist, fruit-filled cake is a perfect afternoon or evening treat and is best enjoyed with a hot cup of tea.

Dundee Cake

Serves 12

Dundee Cake
Wedge of Dundee Cake.

Ingredients

  • 175g / 6oz softened butter, plus extra for greasing
  • 175g / 6oz soft light brown sugar
  • 5 tbsp Seville orange marmalade
  • 3 large eggs
  • 225g / 8oz self-raising flour
  • 25g / 1oz ground almonds
  • 1 heaped tsp ground mixed spice
  • 175g currants
  • 175g sultanas
  • 75g / 3oz glace cherries, halved
  • 2 tbsp whisky or milk
  • 30g / 1½ oz blanched almonds to decorate
  • 1 tsp icing sugar, to decorate

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2. Grease and double-line a 20cm/8in loose-based deep cake tin with greaseproof paper.
  2. Beat the butter and brown sugar in a mixer until light and fluffy, for around 4-5 minutes.
  3. Slowly add one egg in at a time until fully combined, then add in the marmalade and the whisky or milk and mix again.
  4. Once mixed, add the flour, spices and ground almonds and mix until well combined. Then using a large metal spoon, stir in the currants, sultanas and cherries.
  5. Smooth the mixture in the lined cake tin, smooth the top and decorate with the blanched almond in a circle on top.
  6. Bake for one and a half to two hours until the cake is well risen, golden-brown and firm to touch.
  7. Let the cake cool for 10 minutes before removing it from the tin and placing it on a wire rack. Lightly dust the icing sugar on top and store in a airtight container and eat within three to four days.

