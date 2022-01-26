Recipe: Celebrate Dundee Day with this mouthwatering Dundee Cake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrate Dundee Day today by baking this delicious Dundee Cake recipe which uses a selection of fruits and almonds to make the traditional bake.

Marking the 133rd year since Dundee officially became a city in 1889, Dundee Day is a way to celebrate the history and culture of the City of Discovery.

To toast the occasion, we’ve shared a recipe for one of the city’s beloved baked goods.

Dundee cake is enjoyed by people worldwide and is a Scottish fruit cake originally made with sultanas, currants, fruit peels and an arrangement of almonds on top.

If you are looking for the perfect way to celebrate Dundee Day then why not try this Dundee Cake recipe?

This moist, fruit-filled cake is a perfect afternoon or evening treat and is best enjoyed with a hot cup of tea.

Dundee Cake

Serves 12

Ingredients

175g / 6oz softened butter, plus extra for greasing

175g / 6oz soft light brown sugar

5 tbsp Seville orange marmalade

3 large eggs

225g / 8oz self-raising flour

25g / 1oz ground almonds

1 heaped tsp ground mixed spice

175g currants

175g sultanas

75g / 3oz glace cherries, halved

2 tbsp whisky or milk

30g / 1½ oz blanched almonds to decorate

1 tsp icing sugar, to decorate

Method

Preheat the oven to 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2. Grease and double-line a 20cm/8in loose-based deep cake tin with greaseproof paper. Beat the butter and brown sugar in a mixer until light and fluffy, for around 4-5 minutes. Slowly add one egg in at a time until fully combined, then add in the marmalade and the whisky or milk and mix again. Once mixed, add the flour, spices and ground almonds and mix until well combined. Then using a large metal spoon, stir in the currants, sultanas and cherries. Smooth the mixture in the lined cake tin, smooth the top and decorate with the blanched almond in a circle on top. Bake for one and a half to two hours until the cake is well risen, golden-brown and firm to touch. Let the cake cool for 10 minutes before removing it from the tin and placing it on a wire rack. Lightly dust the icing sugar on top and store in a airtight container and eat within three to four days.

