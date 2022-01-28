Comfort Food Friday: Take your humble bacon roll from simple to super

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When you think of comfort, do you think of a breakfast roll?

I certainly do, there is nothing better than a bacon roll and a mug of piping hot tea or coffee on a weekend morning to set you up for the day.

With this recipe from Baxters, you can take your humble bacon roll from simple to super with their tomato chutney, plus a few more choice additions.

And you can swap bacon for grilled halloumi for a veggie alternative.

Baxters posh bacon roll

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 lime

1 red chilli

Salt and pepper

4 slices sour dough

20ml olive oil

1 clove garlic

6 rashers smoked bacon

2 eggs

50g rocket

1 jar of Baxters Classic Tomato Chutney

Method

Cut the avocado in half and remove the stone. Scoop out the flesh and mash with a fork. Add the juice of the lime and the chopped chilli then season and set aside. Drizzle the sour dough with olive oil and rub with the garlic. Toast until golden in a dry frying pan. Grill the bacon until crisp. Bring a pan of water to the boil. Once the water is boiling turn the heat down so the water is just under the boil. Tip in the eggs and cook for two minutes. Remove from the water with a slotted spoon and blot away any excess water with kitchen paper. To assemble, spread the guacamole generously on the toast, top with the rocket and bacon. Place the egg on top and finish with a big spoon of Baxters Classic Tomato Chutney.

