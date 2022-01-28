Comfort Food Friday: Take your humble bacon roll from simple to super

When you think of comfort, do you think of a breakfast roll?
I certainly do, there is nothing better than a bacon roll and a mug of piping hot tea or coffee on a weekend morning to set you up for the day.
With this recipe from Baxters, you can take your humble bacon roll from simple to super with their tomato chutney, plus a few more choice additions.
And you can swap bacon for grilled halloumi for a veggie alternative.
Baxters posh bacon roll
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
- 1 avocado
- 1 lime
- 1 red chilli
- Salt and pepper
- 4 slices sour dough
- 20ml olive oil
- 1 clove garlic
- 6 rashers smoked bacon
- 2 eggs
- 50g rocket
- 1 jar of Baxters Classic Tomato Chutney
Method
- Cut the avocado in half and remove the stone.
- Scoop out the flesh and mash with a fork.
- Add the juice of the lime and the chopped chilli then season and set aside.
- Drizzle the sour dough with olive oil and rub with the garlic.
- Toast until golden in a dry frying pan.
- Grill the bacon until crisp.
- Bring a pan of water to the boil. Once the water is boiling turn the heat down so the water is just under the boil.
- Tip in the eggs and cook for two minutes. Remove from the water with a slotted spoon and blot away any excess water with kitchen paper.
- To assemble, spread the guacamole generously on the toast, top with the rocket and bacon.
- Place the egg on top and finish with a big spoon of Baxters Classic Tomato Chutney.