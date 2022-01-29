7 of the best bars in Dundee to watch live sport in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Apart from watching live sport in person, nothing beats watching it in a pub surrounded by fans as they go wild when their team scores.

The buzz a pub atmosphere can bring to a game is electric and it totally beats sitting in on your own, especially when you can celebrate with others.

In Dundee alone there are heaps of places to enjoy a drink and some grub while being surrounded by live sports on a multitude of screens.

With the Six Nations kicking off next weekend, here are some of the top venues to visit for live sports as recommended by the Food and Drink team.

Sportsterz

With live sports including football, boxing, UFC, American football, rugby, horse racing, Formula 1, ice hockey and more shown on the 10 screens in Sportsterz, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Offering a wide selection of drinks, cocktails and beers, food is served daily with everything from nachos, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks and more available to devour.

There are also four supreme winner pool tables for customers to show off their skills on.

Address: 1 Ward Road, Dundee, DD1 1LP

Taybridge Bar

Established in 1867, Taybridge Bar offers up a wide variety of drinks and daily live sports including football, horse racing, rugby, golf, cricket and tennis.

With live music taking place from time to time, the bar can be a bustling one.

There are more than 100 gins and 100 whiskies to try for those who like a tipple, and the bar actively supports local sports clubs and has its own golf society, which hosts an annual 18-Hole Tournament for our regulars and guests.

Address: 129 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JD

The Nether Inn

Situated in the heart of Dundee’s city centre, this pub is a popular haunt for those looking to watch live sport.

With BT Sports and Sky Sports coverage on its big screens, this is the perfect venue to socialise and relax.

They also have plenty of food and drink options to tuck into while you’re there.

Address: 134 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4ED

Grab a Burger and a Drink from just £7.29 for a double! Choose your toppings including Mac "n" Cheese with BBQ Sauce and… Posted by The Nether Inn on Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Molly Malone

Cheer on your favourite squad during the Six Nations at Molly Malone on West Port.

This venue is also well known for having an array of local acts play live music most weekends, and boasts a range of food that can be ordered throughout the day.

Grab your friends and celebrate your team’s wins together.

Address: 53 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5ER

Good afternoon all ☘️💚We will be showing the Everton V Aston Villa game today @ 12:30pmAlso Southampton V Man City @… Posted by Molly Malone Dundee on Saturday, 22 January 2022

Trades House

If you’re looking for a watering hole where you can park yourself all day and enjoy every fixture or game, the Trades House is the place to be.

Usually busy with sports fans when the games are on, the atmosphere at times is a fantastic way to get into the spirit of it all.

With the Six Nations kicking off next weekend, this is one place rugby fans will want to be.

Address: 40 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4ET

The Old Bank Bar

With sport almost always showing on its screens, the Old Bank Bar is a cool spot to pull up a chair for the day and watch the best live sport on TV.

A pub with the community at its heart, the venue offers food all day and has a multitude of drinks available to sample.

Address: 34 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1RJ

Smugglers Bar

With four large-screen televisions and both Sky Sports and BT Sports available, Smugglers Bar, which is open from 11am daily, is a great spot for watching live entertainment.

There’s also a range of beverages to try out in the bar, too.

Address: 173 Princes Street, Dundee, DD4 6EJ

For more like this…