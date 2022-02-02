Midweek meal: Make this Cantonese beef and onion with mixed peppers in 10 minutes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Cantonese beef dish is the perfect midweek meal as not only is it delicious, but it takes just 10 minutes to make.

“This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper.

“A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.

Serve with a side of rice – the flavour is up to you – and enjoy!

Cantonese beef and onion with mixed peppers

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

200g sliced onion

200g sliced mixed peppers

300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices

2 tsp garlic purée

2 tsp ginger purée

1 tsp ground black pepper

For the sauce:

250ml chicken stock

1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)

1 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp cornflour

Method

Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to one side. Place your wok over a medium-high heat, add the oil and stir-fry the onions and peppers for three minutes. Next add the beef with the garlic and ginger purées and stir-fry for a further 30 seconds. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir and pour into your wok, bringing it to the boil and continuing to cook for another minute, or until the sauce has thickened to your preferred consistency. Turn off the heat and add the black pepper, then give it all a good mix and transfer to a serving plate. This dish also works well when served with rice on the side.

10-Minute Chinese Takeaway by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16. Photography Sam Folan. Available now.

