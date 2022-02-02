Midweek meal: Make this Cantonese beef and onion with mixed peppers in 10 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Make this Cantonese beef and onion with mixed peppers in 10 minutes

This Cantonese beef dish is the perfect midweek meal as not only is it delicious, but it takes just 10 minutes to make.
By Julia Bryce
February 2 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.43am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Beef and onion with mixed peppers.
Beef and onion with mixed peppers.

This Cantonese beef dish is the perfect midweek meal as not only is it delicious, but it takes just 10 minutes to make.

“This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper.

“A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.

Serve with a side of rice – the flavour is up to you – and enjoy!

Cantonese beef and onion with mixed peppers

Serves 2

The beef and onion with mixed peppers. Picture credit: PA Photo/Sam Folan.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 200g sliced onion
  • 200g sliced mixed peppers
  • 300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices
  • 2 tsp garlic purée
  • 2 tsp ginger purée
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper

For the sauce:

  • 250ml chicken stock
  • 1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)
  • 1 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 2 tsp cornflour

Method

  1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to one side.
  2. Place your wok over a medium-high heat, add the oil and stir-fry the onions and peppers for three minutes.
  3. Next add the beef with the garlic and ginger purées and stir-fry for a further 30 seconds.
  4. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir and pour into your wok, bringing it to the boil and continuing to cook for another minute, or until the sauce has thickened to your preferred consistency.
  5. Turn off the heat and add the black pepper, then give it all a good mix and transfer to a serving plate.
  6. This dish also works well when served with rice on the side.

10-Minute Chinese Takeaway by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16. Photography Sam Folan. Available now.

The cook book. Photo credit: PA Photo/Quadrille.

