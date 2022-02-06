Sweet treats: Give the crowd-pleasing crumble a Caribbean twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Give the crowd-pleasing crumble a Caribbean twist

By Karla Sinclair
February 6 2022, 6.00am
Plantain and apple crumble.
The Food and Drink team just can’t get enough of this mouth-watering crumble, and nor will you after whipping up the recipe for yourself.

Shaun and Craig McAnuff, the brothers behind Original Flava, have taken the humble crumble and given it a Caribbean twist – and oh boy, does it taste good.

“Crumble has to be one of our favourite desserts, so we’ve added in one of our favourite plant-based ingredients: plantain,” said the siblings.

“Plantain honestly makes everything a hundred times better, and it’s no different in this heavenly crumble. Chunks of it with apples, caramelised in a buttery spiced mixture…

“The riper the plantain, the sweeter the crumble will taste.”

To make your plantains overripe, just pop them in the oven at 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas 6 for about 15 minutes.

Natural Flava: Quick And Easy Plant-Based Caribbean Recipes by Craig and Shaun McAnuff is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography by Matt Russell. Available now.

Original Flava’s plantain and apple crumble

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegan butter
  • 3 apples, cored and cut into
  • 2cm chunks
  • 3 ripe plantain, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 bay leaf
  • A little salt
  • 300ml apple juice

For the crumble:

  • 225g plain flour
  • 125g soft light brown sugar
  • 125g vegan butter, cubed

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/ 400F/Gas 6.
  2. First, make the crumble. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Add the butter and rub it into the dry ingredients with your fingertips until you have a crumbly, even mixture. Set aside.
  3. For the filling, melt the butter in a large pan over a low-medium heat, add the apples and toss around to cook for two to three minutes, then add the plantain, stir and cook for two to three minutes until the edges of the fruit begin to get a bit of colour and soften.
  4. Add the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, bay leaf and salt, and stir to combine.
  5. Finally, add 200ml apple juice, stir everything together and simmer for one to two minutes.
  6. Tip the apple and plantain mixture into a large ovenproof dish, about 23 centimetres square, and remove the bay leaf. Add the rest of the apple juice to the mixture, sprinkle the crumble evenly on top and bake in the oven for 35–40 minutes until the crumble is cooked and golden brown.

