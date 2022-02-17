Do you remember Dundee’s famous fish and chip shop The Deep Sea?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s renowned fish and chip shop The Deep Sea Restaurant was a familiar sight on the city’s Nethergate for over 75 years.

The business opened in 1937 and served up delicious suppers to hungry Dundonians until it called final orders on July 31 2014.

Owners Raymond Sterpaio, his brother Lawrence and wife Dorothy bid their loyal customers an emotional farewell as they embarked upon their well-earned retirement.

The business was sold to a new owner after being in the Sterpaio family for 77 years.

Gladly for the many local folk who enjoyed a fish tea, it was bought over by the Spink family.

It was given a substantial makeover and reopened as the Tailened fish restaurant in November 2016.

Happy customers

In an interview prior to closing, Lawrence Sterpaio said: “There are people who have come in as young lovers, who have got engaged, married and come in with children. And they’re now coming in with grandchildren.

He added: “My father Bruno started the business, and he always said ‘If you give the customer something you would eat and you are happy with, then the customer will be happy and come back.

“Without the Dundee people we would never be here. It’s nice to think that for 77 years we must have done something right to keep the people coming.”

Bruno Dello Sterpaio opened the original Deep Sea in 1937. The shop expanded in 1953 to include table service.

It was situated on the south side of the Nethergate before moving in 1966 to a larger premises directly opposite. This is where it remained.

Family business

Bruno arrived in Scotland aged 13 and worked for the Cardosi family in the Dunfermline area. He moved to Dundee and opened his first chip shop in the Polepark area in 1931.

Eight years later, he moved to the Nethergate site. Doubting business acquaintances described it as “in the wrong place” and “likely to last only a few months”.

How wrong they turned out to be.

Bruno married Lina Cardosi in 1940 but was taken to internment on the Isle of Man just eight weeks after the wedding. Internment was introduced in the UK after Italy declared war against the Allies during the Second World War.

All Italians resident in the United Kingdom saw themselves classified as enemy aliens. Many males were sent to prison camps.

Bruno was away for almost three years, meanwhile, Lina kept the business going along with other relatives.

He retired in 1971, handing over control of the business to sons Raymond and Lawrence. He passed away in 1992 at the age of 85.

As well as fish and chips, the restaurant served dishes such as scampi, lemon sole, white pudding, a ‘Dundee pie’, mixed grill, macaroni and steak.

Famous customers

Over the years The Deep Sea welcomed famous actors appearing in the city. Guests included the late Sir Sean Connery and Richard Todd.

In 1984, comedian Billy Connolly ordered 100 chip butties after inviting people back to the Angus Hotel.

And, in 1989, actress Joanna Lumley popped in for a bite to eat while she was appearing in a production at the nearby Dundee Rep Theatre.

The Deep Sea: A Dundee institution

The place was an institution, with its old fashioned decor and waiting staff wearing distinctive black and white uniforms that resembled those of the 1920s ‘Nippy’ tearoom workers.

If you were treating yourself to a sit-down dinner on a busy night, you had to squeeze past the takeaway queue. Orders were taken just inside the front door.

When I was a child, Bruno would show you to your seat. He had retired from the fryer by that time.

I can remember a relative of mine preferring the table by the window that looked out on to the Nethergate. And I loved to order a slice of buttered bread to make a chip butty.

On its final day of trading in 2014, customers queued to have their last dish of fish and chips. It would be dearly missed.

Diners Sandy and Jean Joiner were engaged there in 1974, meanwhile James Carter was served the very last supper.

