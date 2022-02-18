Jannettas Gelateria: First look inside the newly refurbished ice cream parlour in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jannettas Gelateria: First look inside the newly refurbished ice cream parlour in St Andrews

By Mariam Okhai
February 18 2022, 5.30pm

After hearing that Jannettas Gelateria refurbishment has finally been completed, we took the opportunity to head down to St Andrews to see the new layout and its famous ice cream machine.

Following three weeks of works and renovations to transform their look and layout, Jannettas on South Street has opened to the public today, showing off its new look and signature cyan opaque colour which is prominent both inside and outside the venue.

This, paired with blossom pink striped chairs and white gloss brick walls has given the business a fresh new identity and is more in line a traditional ice cream parlour’s interior.

Seating area inside Jannettas Gelateria.
Seating area inside Jannettas Gelateria.

New and exciting way to serve customers

Bringing the past and the present together, owner Owen Hazel has decided to reframe the pictures of the Jannettas Gelateria over the years, and has also added recent pictures of himself and his wife Nicola Hazel to the collection.

And despite the weather conditions today Owen was delighted to see customers turn up to enjoy the new space.

Owen Hazel ready to welcome customers following the refurbishment of Janettas Gelateria.
Owen Hazel ready to welcome customers following the refurbishment of Janettas Gelateria.

He described the turnout as “a steady flow” throughout the day.

The main new addition to the premises though is its ice cream machine being moved front of house for customers to watch the gelato be made fresh in front of them.

Additional seating has also been incorporated into the new design with seating for more than 30 now available.

Owen said: “We’ve changed the layout and freshened the shop up to create this demonstration area and give the customers a more exciting experience.

“We aim to make it much smoother and easier for the customer with our new one-way service style, especially for those wanting to take away.

“By increasing the seating we hope that even on days like today people can still enjoy their ice cream in the warmth of the shop.”

Owen Hazel, owner of Jannettas Gelateria.
Owen in front of the new ice cream print wall.

More premium look and feel

As well as this, they have colourfully displayed all of their ice cream flavours on the wall as customers enter the venue, making it easier to pick and choose your desired flavours before placing your order.

Cakes will also be displayed in their glass cabinets at the till point.

Owen says the Jannettas ice cream cone picture on the wall gives the venue a more premium feel for both locals and tourists who pay a visit.

The exterior of Jennettas Gelateria
The exterior.

With the viewing area now more expanded, the team at Jannettas has plans to increase the number of flavours available, as well as offer new types of desserts for customers to try.

The company produces more than 100 flavours of ice cream, sorbet and frozen yoghurt and used to boast 54 different flavours in its ice cream counter for customers to sample.

Jannettas also has a second venue in Dundee at the V&A waterfront.

