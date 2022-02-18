Jannettas Gelateria: First look inside the newly refurbished ice cream parlour in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After hearing that Jannettas Gelateria refurbishment has finally been completed, we took the opportunity to head down to St Andrews to see the new layout and its famous ice cream machine.

Following three weeks of works and renovations to transform their look and layout, Jannettas on South Street has opened to the public today, showing off its new look and signature cyan opaque colour which is prominent both inside and outside the venue.

This, paired with blossom pink striped chairs and white gloss brick walls has given the business a fresh new identity and is more in line a traditional ice cream parlour’s interior.

New and exciting way to serve customers

Bringing the past and the present together, owner Owen Hazel has decided to reframe the pictures of the Jannettas Gelateria over the years, and has also added recent pictures of himself and his wife Nicola Hazel to the collection.

And despite the weather conditions today Owen was delighted to see customers turn up to enjoy the new space.

He described the turnout as “a steady flow” throughout the day.

The main new addition to the premises though is its ice cream machine being moved front of house for customers to watch the gelato be made fresh in front of them.

Additional seating has also been incorporated into the new design with seating for more than 30 now available.

Owen said: “We’ve changed the layout and freshened the shop up to create this demonstration area and give the customers a more exciting experience.

“We aim to make it much smoother and easier for the customer with our new one-way service style, especially for those wanting to take away.

“By increasing the seating we hope that even on days like today people can still enjoy their ice cream in the warmth of the shop.”

More premium look and feel

As well as this, they have colourfully displayed all of their ice cream flavours on the wall as customers enter the venue, making it easier to pick and choose your desired flavours before placing your order.

Cakes will also be displayed in their glass cabinets at the till point.

Owen says the Jannettas ice cream cone picture on the wall gives the venue a more premium feel for both locals and tourists who pay a visit.

With the viewing area now more expanded, the team at Jannettas has plans to increase the number of flavours available, as well as offer new types of desserts for customers to try.

The company produces more than 100 flavours of ice cream, sorbet and frozen yoghurt and used to boast 54 different flavours in its ice cream counter for customers to sample.

Jannettas also has a second venue in Dundee at the V&A waterfront.

