The 5 best gluten-free takeaway options around Dundee

With eateries across Dundee offering gluten-free options on their menus, we are listing the best places to try if you are looking for a takeaway.

From gluten-free bread to soups and cakes, cafes and restaurants across the city are keen to cater for as many dietary requirements as possible.

You will find some options that are completely gluten-free while there are others that can be modified if you notify staff while placing your order.

Be sure to state any allergies or dietary requirements and seek assurance about any gluten-free options that may be prepared in an environment where gluten is present.

FIKA

Located in Dundee’s west end, FIKA (pronounced fee-kah) is Swedish word that translates as “a coffee and cake break”.

This friendly and welcoming cafe welcomes visitors to stop and take some time out to enjoy the delicious food and drink on offer. However, if you simply can’t pause, takeaway is available.

From light bites, soup and sandwiches to sweet treats, there are plenty gluten-free options on the menu. Please inform staff of any allergies or dietary requirements.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

The Post House

This lovely establishment is located in the village of Invergowrie, which is quick drive from Dundee’s centre. Sit-in and click and collect is available.

Passionate about providing good quality offerings for customers with dietary requirements there is a vegan-friendly lunch menu alongside breakfast, brunch and lunch menus that can easily be adapted to gluten-free.

From warming soups to delicious cheesecakes in the dessert cabinet – there should be something to take your fancy.

Address: 104 Main Street, Invergowrie, DD2 5BE

Tailend

Dundee’s popular fish bar prides itself on serving the best Scottish seafood, with local produce the order of the day.

Gluten-free and takeaway options are available, though do make staff aware of any food allergy or intolerance when ordering.

Due to the presence of wheat flour in the preparation areas, gluten-free dishes may contain a trace element of wheat.

Click and collect orders can be made via the website or food can be delivered via Ecoeats.

Address: 81 Nethergate DD1 4DH

Mas Mexican

Serving delicious Mexican street food and drinks, the team at Mas prepare dishes from scratch using fresh ingredients from local suppliers.

The menu has gluten free dishes as well as options that can be modified so just contact them before ordering to ensure it meets your dietary requirements.

It’s a small but busy place so “tacoway” is available – just walk in or order over the phone.

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU

Flame Tree Cafe

This independent cafe in the city centre is a welcoming and friendly spot to pick up some delicious food and drink.

The menu aims to cater for any dietary requirements customers may have, with gluten-free options available.

Just speak to a member of staff about the ingredients in your meal when placing you

order.

Address: 20A Exchange St, Dundee, DD1 3DL