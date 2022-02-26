The Newport Bakery set to launch their first pop-up shop in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Famous for their bakes and breads, The Newport Bakery is set to launch their first pop-up at St Andrews beach.

Located at the East Sands Beach, alongside The Cheesy Toast Shack, owner and MasterChef winner Jamie Scott is hoping they can bring something new to the town.

Speaking to The Courier, Jamie said: “I have worked in St Andrews before, so I have a nice affiliation with the town, and have some good friends who are in the same industry.

“We are supplying a few sites in St Andrews with wholesale this year, so we wanted to tie everything together.

“We feel we can add to the town as no one is really doing sourdough or Danish pastry in St Andrews at the moment. We feel our offering adds to St Andrews, and what the town has to offer.”

What is on offer?

Opening from 10am today until sell out, The Newport Bakery are offering 15 items from their main bakery selection in their Newport shop.

This will include their sourdough and rye breads, as well a Danish selection of croissants, pain au chocolats, and seasonal savoury and sweet Danish bakes.

There will also be a range of confectionary to choose from, including brown butter chocolate brownies, hazelnut crackle cookies and cheesecake.

Having always wanted to bring their products to St Andrews, Jamie has advised that this trial run will continue until mid April, with them gradually increasing their to opening days from Thursday to Sunday.

His hope is to make the offering more permanent if the demand in St Andrews continues, adding: “St Andrews is a lovely town and a great place to be with lots of independence.”

Open times: Saturday to Sunday, 10am – sell out

Address: East Sands Beach, Woodburn Place, St Andrews KY16 8LA

More from food and drink…