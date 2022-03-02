Too Good To Go: What I got in my £3 mystery bag from Kingsway Farm in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Back with another mystery bag from the Too Good To Go app, this time from dining and carvery venue Kingsway Farm in Dundee.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

After a £3 bag from the Kingsway Farm popped up on my Too Good To Go App, I couldn’t resist picking up some of the vegetarian food they were preventing going to waste.

The timings for picking up these bags differ depending on the eatery, with this one being available for pick up between 7:50pm – 8:15pm.

Having been to the Kingsway Farm before for some lunch, I knew the venue and have heard raving reviews about their carvery meats served with all the trimmings.

What was in the mystery £3 bag?

I was a little early for my pick up, however the staff were lovely and offered me a box to fill up with any of the carvery trimmings I wanted freshly prepared that day.

They had a selection of vegetables including carrots, brussels sprouts, turnips, green beans, cauliflower, roast potatoes and also freshly made Yorkshire puddings.

In my box, I took home a small amount of each and a pot of freshly made vegetarian gravy to accompany my vegetables.

All of the food I was given was warm and required no preparation from myself when I got home.

I thought this was a great way of saving any carvery trimmings that would potentially go to waste, and allows people to enjoy all the trimming available for a meal at home.

Having taken home a large box of vegetables and a pot of gravy, the total price is below:

Carvery Vegetarian Large Weekday: £9.49

Price of Too Good To Go Bag: £3.29

Total savings: £6.17

Was it worth the trip?

I think it was definitely worth the trip to see what Kingsway Farm were offering in an attempt to try and fight food waste.

The vegetables were well cooked and the Yorkshire pudding was a nice accompaniment. The amount of trimmings was enough to serve two people on the side of a meat or fish.

The winning part of the bag for me was the gravy, with its rich flavour and the consistency being thick and smooth. Plus the bonus of it being vegetarian means that many people can enjoy it regardless of their dietary requirements.

I would definitely try a Too Good To Go bag from the Kingsway Farm again, and would recommend to anyone wanting a roast dinner with all the trimmings letting Kingsway Farm provide you with the sides.

