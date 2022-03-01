Dundee’s Adam Handling advances in Great British Menu with rare perfect 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee’s Adam Handling advances in Great British Menu with rare perfect 10

By Andy Morton
March 1 2022, 10.14pm Updated: March 1 2022, 10.31pm
Adam Handling gets to grips with his fish course..
Adam Handling gets to grips with his fish course..

Dundee’s Adam Handling came out joint-first in the first of four all-Scottish episodes of Great British Menu tonight thanks to a perfect score for his fish dish.

The chef, who last month secured a Michelin star for his central London restaurant, scored 18 points alongside Edinburgh’s Stuart Ralston to advance to the next round of the BBC Two show.

The pair finished far ahead of fellow contestants Calum Montgomery, from the Isle of Skye, and Edinburgh’s Fraser Smith, who both scored 11 points.

Calum joined Adam and Stuart in the next round – due to air tomorrow – thanks to a superior canape dish.

From left: Stuart Ralston, Calum Montgomery, Fraser Smith and Adam Handling

Now in its 17th season, the Great British Menu asks talented chefs from the four corners of the UK to compete to present a themed menu of five courses.

This year, the theme is 100 years of British broadcasting, which gave the four contestants on tonight’s show the chance to delve into some TV favourites as they cooked canapes, starters and a fish dish for host Andi Oliver.

Ultimate praise

Adam’s three rivals for the Great British Menu’s Scottish representation congratulated the chef on his achievement, which was partly down to a perfect 10 in the fish course round from celebrity judge Richard Corrigan, a three-time winner of the Great British Menu.

Richard heaped fulsome praise on Adam’s lobster dish What’s The Story Josie Jump, which was inspired by children’s TV show Balamory.

Adam shed a tear as he presented the dish because it reminded him of bedtimes with his child, as well as the many times he was unable to be around for them because of work.

Adam’s canape got him off to a slow start.

Adam got his start in cooking in Perthshire at Gleneagles, where he was the hotel’s youngest ever apprentice, aged just 16.

He’s come a long way since then, and now owns three restaurants – The Frog in London’s Covent Garden, the Loch and the Tyne in Windsor and the Ugly Butterfly on the Cornish coast.

Two weeks ago The Frog was awarded a Michelin Star.

Runner-up

Despite his strong credentials, which also include Scottish Chef of the Year, he was beaten to the Scottish regional crown of Great British Menu in 2016 by Michael Bremner.

In 2013, he was runner-up on MasterChef: The Professionals.

Hosts Richard Corrigan and Andi Oliver take time out in the kitchen.

His canape of kimchi with lobster brain and cauliflower stalks was described as “elegant and nice, but easily forgotten” by Richard Corrigan.

Adam will now hope that his strong showing in the latter half of tonight’s episode with his starter, Tattie Planting Time which was inspired by Beechgrove Gardens, and his lobster fish course, will give him a boost all the way to the end.

His potato-based starter was served on top of a sack of tatties and he said he chose the show as the inspiration of his dish due to his grandma watching it in the summer when he visited as a youngster.

Also through to the next round is Stuart Ralston, the chef for Edinburgh restaurants Aizle and Noto and a returner to the show.

Adam Bio

Last of the four chefs is returner Adam Handling from Adam Handling Restaurants Group which has recently gained a Michelin star. Adam is determined to not make the same mistakes as last time he was in the competition and has focussed on hitting the brief #100YearsOfBroadcasting #GreatBritishMenu Tune in 8pm Tuesday #BBCTwo

Posted by Great British Menu on Sunday, 27 February 2022

Calum Montgomery, 32, is the chef patron of the Isle of Skye’s Edinbane Lodge, a 16th century hunting lodge.

The Great British Menu continues tomorrow at 9pm on BBC Two where the three remaining chefs will cook a main dish and dessert.

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier