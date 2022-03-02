Dundee’s Adam Handling secures spot in the final Scottish showdown on Great British Menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee’s Adam Handling secures spot in the final Scottish showdown on Great British Menu

It was a close call for Dundee born chef Adam Handling in tonight's Great British Menu episode as he battled to keep his spot in the top two.
By Julia Bryce
March 2 2022, 10.23pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.44pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Stuart Ralston and Calum Mongomery with guest judge Lorna Mcnee and Adam Handling.
Stuart Ralston and Calum Mongomery with guest judge Lorna Mcnee and Adam Handling.

It was a close call for Dundee born chef Adam Handling in tonight’s Great British Menu episode as he battled to keep his spot in the top two.

Last night he was sitting in joint-first place alongside Edinburgh’s Stuart Ralston, and tonight he pulled out all the stops to ensure he made it to the banqueting Scottish final.

Prevailing with his Crystal Maze- themed dessert, it was this dish that pushed him further ahead of Isle of Skye’s Calum Montgomery who was sent home.

He will now cook off against Stuart who earned 34 points, one more than Adam, tomorrow night.

Adam Handling in the kitchen.

Adam recently achieved a one Michelin star for his London restaurant, The Frog, and also owns the Loch and the Tyne in Windsor and the Ugly Butterfly on the Cornish coast.

He started cooking in Perthshire at Gleneagles, where he was the hotel’s youngest ever apprentice, aged just 16.

Now in its 17th season, the Great British Menu asks talented chefs from the four corners of the UK to compete to present a themed menu of five courses.

The theme this year is 100 years of British broadcasting, which has provided plenty of inspiration for the chefs.

Adam’s offering

Adam’s main, The Radio’s All Mine, paid homage to an important radio broadcast which was heard underground by miners in Glasgow. It boasted retired dairy cow, burnt leek, cauliflower.

Celebrity judge and three time Great British Menu winner Richard Corrigan said it sounded like a “very rich dish”. His comrades scored it high, both giving it nine out of 10.

Adam’s main dish of retired dairy cow, burnt leek and cauliflower.

Lorna McNee won the Great British Menu in 2019 and is Scotland’s only female chef to boast a Michelin star. She joined Richard Corrigan to judge the pre-dessert category.

Originally from Forres, both Lorna and Richard agreed that Calum’s Beechgrove Garden pre-dessert was the best.

Adam’s pre-dessert was inspired by Still Game and Tunnock’s teacakes and his dessert, When There’s A Wheel, There’s A Way, featured milk, cherry and meadowsweet.

The dessert was inspired by The Crystal Maze.

It was inspired by The Crystal Maze and Adam even booked himself into a Crystal Maze experience in London to get a flavour for the show.

He scored eight out of 10 for his dessert and Lorna said it was “playful”. His final score was 33.

Host Andi Oliver also took part in judging the dessert.

Calum’s plates

For Calum’s main he cooked up a dish named Game, Set, Match inspired by Andy Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon win.

Featuring heather smoked venison loin, hazelnut puree, bramble jelly and jus, creamed cabbage and French spinach ‘balls’, it was served to the sound of the commentators announcing Andy’s success.

Richard Corrigan scored Calum seven out of 10 for the dish and his comrades commented on the dish with Adam saying he “really liked” it. His competition both scored him eight.

His dessert, Two Pints Boaby, a malt barley mousse and parfait with beer fruit pastille, Vienna malt crumb, caramelised beer ice cream, hops white chocolate mousse took inspiration from TV comedy show, Still Game.

He scored six out of 10. Lorna said she “loved the inspiration” and that it was “balanced”.

His final score was 24.

Unlike his competition, this is Calum’s first time taking part in Great British Menu.

The chefs from left: Calum Montgomery with Stuart Ralston and Adam Handling.

Stuart’s dishes

On the other hand, Edinburgh’s Stuart Ralston of restaurants Aizle and Noto went for a Rutherford Estate roe deer dish with fermented wild berries, tartar, barbecue offal and sauce Grand Venuer.

It was named Game Of The Forest after the popular hit TV show Game of Thrones and served like a medieval banquet.

Both Adam and Calum scored his main 10 out of 10, while Richard gave it nine.

His pre-dessert was a sweet Swiss meringue and paid homage to Scot Squad.

For dessert he plated up his Salute To Sir Billy, tying in Banana semi freddo, chocolate, cherry and sesame into the dish in a nod to ‘The Big Yin’, Sir Billy Connolly.

Scoring seven out of 10 for his dessert, his final score was 34, taking the lead into the banquet.

The Great British Menu continues tomorrow at 8pm on BBC Two where the two remaining chefs will face off to cook their entire menus for the panel of judges to make it through to the national finals.

For more local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier