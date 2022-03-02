Dundee’s Adam Handling secures spot in the final Scottish showdown on Great British Menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a close call for Dundee born chef Adam Handling in tonight’s Great British Menu episode as he battled to keep his spot in the top two.

Last night he was sitting in joint-first place alongside Edinburgh’s Stuart Ralston, and tonight he pulled out all the stops to ensure he made it to the banqueting Scottish final.

Prevailing with his Crystal Maze- themed dessert, it was this dish that pushed him further ahead of Isle of Skye’s Calum Montgomery who was sent home.

He will now cook off against Stuart who earned 34 points, one more than Adam, tomorrow night.

Adam recently achieved a one Michelin star for his London restaurant, The Frog, and also owns the Loch and the Tyne in Windsor and the Ugly Butterfly on the Cornish coast.

He started cooking in Perthshire at Gleneagles, where he was the hotel’s youngest ever apprentice, aged just 16.

Now in its 17th season, the Great British Menu asks talented chefs from the four corners of the UK to compete to present a themed menu of five courses.

The theme this year is 100 years of British broadcasting, which has provided plenty of inspiration for the chefs.

Adam’s offering

Adam’s main, The Radio’s All Mine, paid homage to an important radio broadcast which was heard underground by miners in Glasgow. It boasted retired dairy cow, burnt leek, cauliflower.

Celebrity judge and three time Great British Menu winner Richard Corrigan said it sounded like a “very rich dish”. His comrades scored it high, both giving it nine out of 10.

Lorna McNee won the Great British Menu in 2019 and is Scotland’s only female chef to boast a Michelin star. She joined Richard Corrigan to judge the pre-dessert category.

Originally from Forres, both Lorna and Richard agreed that Calum’s Beechgrove Garden pre-dessert was the best.

Adam’s pre-dessert was inspired by Still Game and Tunnock’s teacakes and his dessert, When There’s A Wheel, There’s A Way, featured milk, cherry and meadowsweet.

It was inspired by The Crystal Maze and Adam even booked himself into a Crystal Maze experience in London to get a flavour for the show.

He scored eight out of 10 for his dessert and Lorna said it was “playful”. His final score was 33.

Host Andi Oliver also took part in judging the dessert.

I’m not sure that @AHRestaurants is having the best fun getting his crystals ready 👀#CrystalMaze pic.twitter.com/weEonHaUKq — Great British Menu (@GBMofficial) March 2, 2022

Calum’s plates

For Calum’s main he cooked up a dish named Game, Set, Match inspired by Andy Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon win.

Featuring heather smoked venison loin, hazelnut puree, bramble jelly and jus, creamed cabbage and French spinach ‘balls’, it was served to the sound of the commentators announcing Andy’s success.

Main courses are done and dusted. Which dish will take @corrigansfood fancy? Wimbledon, Game of Thrones or the radio broadcast? #GreatBritishMenu pic.twitter.com/ZtflxfXTes — Great British Menu (@GBMofficial) March 2, 2022

Richard Corrigan scored Calum seven out of 10 for the dish and his comrades commented on the dish with Adam saying he “really liked” it. His competition both scored him eight.

His dessert, Two Pints Boaby, a malt barley mousse and parfait with beer fruit pastille, Vienna malt crumb, caramelised beer ice cream, hops white chocolate mousse took inspiration from TV comedy show, Still Game.

He scored six out of 10. Lorna said she “loved the inspiration” and that it was “balanced”.

His final score was 24.

Unlike his competition, this is Calum’s first time taking part in Great British Menu.

Stuart’s dishes

On the other hand, Edinburgh’s Stuart Ralston of restaurants Aizle and Noto went for a Rutherford Estate roe deer dish with fermented wild berries, tartar, barbecue offal and sauce Grand Venuer.

It was named Game Of The Forest after the popular hit TV show Game of Thrones and served like a medieval banquet.

Desserts have all been served, but which will score highly? The Crystal Maze, Billy Connolly or Still Game! #GreatBritishMenu pic.twitter.com/W5MUtgT2TD — Great British Menu (@GBMofficial) March 2, 2022

Both Adam and Calum scored his main 10 out of 10, while Richard gave it nine.

His pre-dessert was a sweet Swiss meringue and paid homage to Scot Squad.

For dessert he plated up his Salute To Sir Billy, tying in Banana semi freddo, chocolate, cherry and sesame into the dish in a nod to ‘The Big Yin’, Sir Billy Connolly.

Scoring seven out of 10 for his dessert, his final score was 34, taking the lead into the banquet.

The Great British Menu continues tomorrow at 8pm on BBC Two where the two remaining chefs will face off to cook their entire menus for the panel of judges to make it through to the national finals.

