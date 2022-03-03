Is the £10 fish supper just around the corner?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Is the £10 fish supper just around the corner?

By Mariam Okhai
March 3 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 4 2022, 9.01am
With prices increasing up to 20% for fish and chip shops, local businesses share their thoughts on the inevitable reality of a £10 fish supper.

Dispute the pandemic restrictions lifting, many businesses in the hospitality sector have felt the effects, including being forced to increase prices to continue operating.

This is especially visible in fish and chip shops which customers fondly visit on a weekly basis to enjoy their evening chippie.

Soaring costs

According to the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), batter costs have jumped by 40% in the past year and packaging is up by as much as 70%.

The price of fish has also skyrocketed, with cod up by 70% and haddock by 81% in a matter of months.

The NFFF is telling its members that one in three chip shops in the UK could close because of the extra financial strain.

Meanwhile, rising gas prices are having an outsized impact on chip shops because of their energy high consumption.

‘Prices have shot through the roof’

Speaking with Fifie fish and chip shop owner Benedetto Di Ponio, he comments on experiencing a sharp price increase in the last year.

“It is hard to know if the reason is Brexit or the pandemic on its own, because it all happened at the same time.

“The cost of packaging and fish prices has shot through the roof in the last two years, and a good 15-20% in just this last year.

“We’ve been forced to put our prices up, but it hasn’t affected the number of customers buying from us yet. Long-term I don’t know what the effects will be.

“A £10 fish supper could definitely be around the corner. We normally see a spike in fish prices in April and May time anyway because of the limited supply in fish. So it will interesting so see what happens then, we might be forced to put our prices up again”

A bad spell for fish and chips

These concerns were echoed by owner Anna Angus of Murray’s fish and chip shop in Broughty Ferry.

Anna commented: “We don’t usually put prices up, but we had to put them up around a month ago, and I think we will have to put them up again.

“Costs have risen again in the past few weeks with gas, electricity and fuel. Everything has had an impact, especially with our deliveries increasing due to the pandemic.

“I would say its gone up about 20%, with the price of oil and potatoes increasing. The cost of haddock and fish has gone up quite a bit also, so we are taking it a day at a time.

Murray’s has seen a quieter January than usual, with their customers becoming aware of the prices.

Anna explained: “I think we are going to go into a bad spell for fish and chips, because I can’t see customers wanting to pay that much.

“I am hoping a fish £10 fish supper is not around the corner, but some shops are selling for £10 already. But we would rather keep it below £10 and keep the quality high.”

Murrays fish and chips box.

Is a £10 fish supper the new norm?

Restaurant manager Paul Harris at Tailend in St Andrews has not seen the prices rising during the pandemic, but is sure this is not far off.

“We haven’t had to put our prices up over the last year during and after pandemic, but in the near future the costs may rise to the extent that we will have to raise our prices” stated Paul.

“I am not sure if that’s to do with Brexit and where the fish is coming from, but for us the fish is sourced locally, so that is probably why we haven’t been affected as badly.

“However, a £10 fish supper is easily going to happen. I already know places that charge more than £10, so it’s not unheard of.”

