The women leading the way in food and drink across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s International Women’s Day today and with the theme this year focusing on breaking the bias, we thought it was important to showcase some of the women leading in the world of food, drink and hospitality.

Seeking to eradicate the gender bias, stereotyping and discrimination to promote women’s equality, the International Women’s Day celebrates women across the world.

Inspired by many of those working in the different food sectors, including agriculture, we wanted to shine a light on those who are breaking the bias and pushing for equality while building successful and hard working teams.

Hayley Wilkes – owner of WEECOOK

Hayley Wilkes is a force to be reckoned with. The Angus entrepreneur has strived to offer youngsters work experience, paid employment and a place to learn and develop.

She is very passionate about her team and has pushed continuously to provide a positive space for them to thrive in.

Leading them at her business WeeCOOK Kitchen in the village of Barry where they collectively make and serve up some of the best pies in the country, Hayley is a positive influence on those around her.

She’s even helped grow her apprentice, 18-year-old Anya Sturrock, from Monifieth, who gave up school to work for the business and was named the Young Piemaker at the British Pie Awards.

Anna and Kirstin Lamotte – owners of Guardswell Farm and Guardswell Grows

Sisters Anna and Kirstin Lamotte grew up together on their family farm and have continued to work in agriculture and food and drink since.

The duo boast a multi-purpose rural venue, offering a contemporary twist on farm accommodation and a fruit and vegetable business between them and are focused on supporting young and local businesses as much as they can.

While the pandemic has proven difficult for every business, Anna and Kirstin are now looking forward to bringing their season of events back to the farm and will collectively put on numerous events including yoga brunches, drinks classes and miso masterclasses to name a few.

Leading the way in farming tourism, Guardswell Farm is one place you’ll want to put on your ‘must visit’ list.

Rosie Jack – manager at Bowhouse

Having graduated with a first-class degree from Glasgow School of Art in Textile Design, Rosie returned to her farming family roots, using her learned experiences in agriculture and food and drink production.

She is the manager of, Bowhouse, a food and drink hub with a variety of production units for small businesses at the Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife.

Bowhouse is also home to a monthly market event which brings together producers and traders from across Scotland, connecting locals and visitors with makers of artisan food and drink.

The market weekends have traders as well as a bustling street food area with live music performances, community groups fundraising and fun interactive workshops for all ages to learn about seasonal and local food production.

Rosie hopes to inspire the younger generation into agriculture and food and drink production to create reliance in the workforce.

Amy Elles – chef patron at The Harbour Café

Amy Elles is chef patron of The Harbour Café, a Scottish seaside shack in the picturesque East Neuk village of Elie, serving up some of the very best locally caught seafood.

Fans of BBC cooking show Great British Menu will know she represented Scotland in both 2019 and 2020.

She is a classically trained chef having studied at London’s culinary centre for excellence, Westminster Kingsway College, whose alumni also include Jamie Oliver and Anthony Worral Thompson.

Her on the job training was as a chef at Harrods and first professional position was at The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire before taking up a pastry chef role at Heston Blumenthal’s three-Michelin-starred Fat Duck.

Since then, she has worked at Spanish Michelin-starred restaurant, Casa Marcelo in Santiago de Compostela, at London’s Moro restaurant, and as a private chef travelling the world for four years.

Matilda Tsappis – co-owner of Killiecrankie House

Matilda Tsappis is a sommelier and co-owner of Killiecrankie House, a fine-dining restaurant and rooms.

She and her husband Tom previously ran the Elias supper club in London before renovating and reopening the stunning location in October 2021.

Matilda’s drinks list has been designed to perfectly complement the experimental fusion cooking with a diverse food pairing menu including beer, wine, sake, and cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic pairing of juices, teas and infusions.

Killiecrankie House was also recently added to the Michelin Guide as one of their recommended venues.

Julie Dalton – owner of The Adamson and Hatch

Julie Dalton is the woman-in-the-know in St Andrews and has worked hard over the many years she has owned The Adamson to build it to be THE place to go for cocktails in the town.

Adding Hatch to her repertoire last year, it too has seen huge success thanks to the business owner and her unique events and promotions that she runs.

Both venues have benefitted hugely from Julie’s innovative designs and her team’s high quality food and drinks menus.

Chiara Di Ponio-Horne – owner of Mezzaluna

The event caterer turned thriving Italian sandwich shop owner, Chiara Di Ponio-Horn’s Mezzaluna brand is one of the most well-known in the heart of the city.

Known locally for her Italian cannoli which she offers up in a variety of flavours, the young entrepreneur opened her first premises last July and has been kept continuously busy ever since.

Focused on building her team up, she is passionate about her staff’s development and is very hands-on with her business.

Helen McKenzie Smith – co-owner of Lindores Abbey

One of Fife’s leading women in the drinks and whisky industries, Helen McKenzie Smith has spent majority of her working career primarily in male dominated industries, be that cars or whisky.

She has worked alongside her husband, Drew, to bring whisky production back to Lindores at Newburgh, Cupar, with the last records for distilling dating back 527 years.

The team at Lindores is made up of more women than men and Helen ensures equal opportunities are available to all of her staff, no matter their background.

Her daughters Poppy and Georgina also work in the business.

For more like this…