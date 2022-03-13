Sweet treats: These vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes are quick and easy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: These vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes are quick and easy

This crispy classic is a real chocolatey treat and they don’t need baking either, so they’re ready in a jiffy.
By Jennifer McLaren
March 13 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Add these vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes to your must-try recipes.
Add these vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes to your must-try recipes.

This crispy classic is a real chocolatey treat and they don’t need baking either, so they’re ready in a jiffy.

We’ve suggested adding cherries and almonds to the chocolate mixture, but why not experiment with our ingredients such as raisins or vegan marshmallows?

The recipes comes courtesy of Flora, who offer a range of spreads including one that’s  100% plant-based and vegan certified.

Be sure to check out our other sweet treat recipes for more inspiration.

Crispy vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes

Makes 16

Crispy chocolate refrigerator cakes.

Ingredients

  • 150g (5oz) plain chocolate (vegan)
  • 115g (4oz) Flora 100% Natural Ingredients
  • 1 tbsp golden syrup
  • 2 tbsp plant-based single cream
  • 115g (4oz) rice cereal
  • 55g (2oz) glace cherries, chopped
  • 55g (2oz) toasted flaked almonds
  • Milk chocolate and plain chocolate, to decorate (vegan)

Method

  1. Melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of hot water (alternatively, microwave on medium power, stirring occasionally).
  2. Add the Flora, golden syrup and plant-based cream and stir until smooth.
  3. Remove the bowl from the saucepan and cool slightly before stirring in the cereal, cherries and almonds.
  4. Spoon into a greased and lined 20cm (8 inch) square tin. Smooth the top and chill for at least one hour until set.
  5. Turn out of the tin and cut into bars, squares or triangles.
  6. To decorate, melt the plant-based milk and plain chocolate in individual bowls over a pan of hot water (or in the microwave) and drizzle over the cakes.

More like this …

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier