Relief and reservations: Tayside and Fife hospitality workers weigh in on the use of face masks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hospitality figures in Tayside and Fife have spoken out about their views regarding the inevitable end to the wearing of a face mask in food and drink establishments in Scotland.

After First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement yesterday indicating that face masks will remain until April, the hospitality industry have revealed their thoughts and feelings.

Despite the original plan to remove mandatory mask wearing on March 21, Nicola Sturgeon announced that all Covid legal restrictions are to come to an end next Monday March 21 – with one exception.

The exception being the requirement to wear face masks for a “further short period” in enclosed spaces, including in restaurants, cafes and bars.

This is despite revealing on February 22 that the country would follow in the footsteps of England in an effort to “return to a normal way of life”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted all restrictions in England on February 24, with the requirement to self-isolate dropped and free mass testing to end in April.

It is expected that the legal requirement to wear face masks in Scotland will be dropped in early April, with a review expected before the Easter holidays, news that has been a long time coming to some in the hospitality sector.

However, others have suggested the wearing of face coverings has become the new norm to them.

Mixed emotions

For Julie Dalton of The Adamson and Hatch in St Andrews, the end of mask wearing brings a mix of excitement and nervousness for the business and team.

Julie said: “My team are giddy about it. They are really excited about not having to wear face masks.

“Some of the staff who work in the restaurant have never been in an environment before where they are serving without a mask, so they were quite nervous about not having one on.

“But they seem to have gone away and thought about it and have decided that maybe it’s quite a good thing.”

From a service point of view, Julie believes the interaction will benefit them greatly.

“Trying to communicate with people through a mask, they can’t hear what you are saying quite as clearly,” she said.

“I think for the perception of the guest and interaction it’s going to be a lot better for us, as humans, to get back to talking to each other without a mask again.

“It’s going to be fantastic for people in the industry to be able to communicate better, and service standards will go back up again.”

Relief for chefs

Geoffrey Smeddle of The Peat Inn in Fife shared that for an initial period, their front of house team will continue to wear masks even after it is no longer mandatory, but the same rules won’t apply in their kitchens.

He explained: “This was partly their choice and partly to offer reassurance to any guests who may still have concerns as we all make the transition.

“In the kitchen we will cease to wear the masks as it has been difficult (eg trying to taste things all the time) and uncomfortable in the natural heat of the kitchen. Not many chefs will be sad to see the end of face covering rules.”

Geoffrey believes most guests will choose not to wear masks any more once the rule is no longer mandatory in April.

“As for customers, they will have the personal choice obviously to continue to wear them if they wish when moving around,” he said.

“However, given that the government restrictions will be lifted, we are assuming most guests will choose to stop wearing face coverings.”

‘I’m not sure how I will feel on that day’

Owner of Jannettas Gelateria, Owen Hazel, was uncertain of how he will feel when the day arrives.

He said: “I don’t know how I feel myself; I am quite looking forward to not having to wear it. But when April arrives, after having to wear them for two years all the time at work, it might feel quite unusual. So, I’m not sure how I will feel on that day.

“I’d like to think I would feel quite comfortable because it has not been pleasurable by any means to wear it. But it certainly does make you feel quite protected, so it might feel strange after such a long period of time.”

Once April arrives, Owen explained it will be a personal choice for his team, saying: “I think I’ll leave it up to every individual, I guess there will be members of the team who will continue to wear them and those who won’t. It will be personal choice by that time.”

With regards to customers, Owen is applying the same rules.

“We’ll have to abide by the law and we won’t be asking anyone to wear a face covering if it isn’t mandatory. It is again an individual choice,” he added.

‘It makes no sense’

David Taylor, manager of The Bank Bar and Beer Garden in Perth, says that there has been a lot of confusion around mask wearing throughout the pandemic in hospitality settings.

He thinks when the restrictions are lifted things will become less complicated for customers.

“I feel absolutely fine, we’ve had to do it for long so it is going to make no difference at all really,” he said.

“I think customers will be fine when [Sturgeon] says we no longer have to wear them in outdoor settings.

“It seems for the hospitality industry a bit confusing that you have to wear your masks to walk up to the bar and get a drink, but when you sit down you can take your mask off. It makes no sense.”

With regards to staff, David indicated that it will be their choice but foresees some of his staff continuing to keep them on.

He said: “With regards to the staff, it will be a personal choice. If they want to continue wearing a mask, they are more than welcome to. But if not, it is entirely their choice.

“With us having the beer garden as well, they had the choice not to wear the masks if they were outside and the majority continued to wear them.

“I think some of my staff will be glad that they don’t have to wear them, and others will be a bit more cautious and continue to wear them.”

More from food and drink…