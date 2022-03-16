Too Good To Go: I bagged £18 worth of items for just £5 from Polskie Smaki in Dundee – here’s what I got

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s Too Good To Go bag resulted in me bagging a bargain where I only paid £5 for 19 different items.

Having visited Polish grocery store Polski Sklep Kubus in the Hilltown for my Too Good To Go bag a month ago, I decided to try another similar type of Polish store in the city and headed to Polskie Smaki in the Lochee area.

With the cost of living increasing, finding a bargain in Dundee is something all of us can appreciate, and trying out new types of shops is equally exciting.

Having never really shopped in a Polish grocery store, I am always amazed at the amount of products on offer with everything from fresh meats, fish, packet spices to freshly baked goods available.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

After reserving my bag in the morning, I set off around lunchtime to pick up my mystery bag.

What was in my Too Good To Go bag?

After being handed a large carrier bag to take home, I was intrigued to see what had been packed inside for users of the app to enjoy.

Having spent £5 this bag was slightly more expensive than other bags I have purchased, and despite my expectations the items within the bag far exceeded them.

I found a packet noodles, cooking spice mixes, yoghurts, a muffin cake box mix, biscuits, pickles, ketchup, barbecue sauce, two containers of cottage cheese, beef broth and packets to make homemade jelly.

In total I was given 19 items from Polskie Smaki which I knew had to be a bargain.

General pricing of the items

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

Noodles: 50p

6 x packets (spices and jelly): £2.49

2 x cottage cheese pots: £1.78

2 x beef broth jars: £3.98

Muffin cake box mix: £1.50

Biscuit packet: 75p

Barbecue sauce: £1.75

Ketchup: £1.75

3 x yoghurts: £1.80

Pickles: £1.89

Total cost of bag: £5

Total cost of goods: £18.19

Total savings: £13.19

Was it worth it?

After receiving 19 items and saving just over £13, admitted I was delighted with my Too Good To Go bag from Polskie Smaki.

I would recommend to anyone looking to save some money to try and grab a bargain on the app.

Being handed a bag full of mystery items is part of the fun, and trying to cook up new dishes with these ingredients is another exciting challenge.

Having you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

